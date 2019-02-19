The Lafayette Parish School Board on Tuesday authorized the search for an interim superintendent, leaving it to the next board taking office in January to hire a permanent one.
Donald Aguillard, the current superintendent, announced he is retiring when his contract expires May 17.
The entire school board is up for re-election in October, so a new board will be seated in January.
The nine-member board debated Tuesday whether to hire a permanent superintendent that the new board would be saddled with or to appoint an interim superintendent, leaving it up to the new board to conduct its own search.
A motion by board member Erick Knezek to search for a permanent superintendent failed 5-4, opposed by Justin Centanni, Tommy Angelle, Britt Latiolais, Mary Morrison and Jeremy Hidalgo.
A follow-up motion by Morrison to search for an interim superintendent was approved by a 6-3 vote, with board members Themi Chassion, Elroy Broussard and Knezek opposing the move.
Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter and mail it to a to-be-determined post office box by March 20. At the request of educators at the meeting Tuesday, the interview process will engage the staff and public.
The interim superintendent's contract would run May 18, 2019, through June 30, 2020.