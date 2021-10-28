The University of Louisiana System has granted the OK for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to use designated state capital outlay funds to help effect a land swap between the university and the Diocese of Lafayette.

Thursday’s action before the Facilities Planning Committee of the UL System board, which requires full UL System board approval, would assist UL Lafayette to acquire 5.66 acres of land owned by the diocese — that’s property where Our Lady of Lourdes was formerly located — in exchange for 1.411 acres of land next to the Earl K. Long building on East St. Mary Boulevard – land across the street from Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Catholic Student Center. Right now, that land is used as a parking lot. In addition, the diocese would receive $3.315 million.

UL deal to buy old Lourdes hospital property, offer land for new church likely to get approval The University of Louisiana System board Thursday will apparently move closer to the sale and swap of property involving the University of Lou…

The appraised value of the diocese’s OLOL property is $4,175,000, according to an appraisal done by UL Lafayette. UL says that value of the OLOL equals the appraised value of the parking lot plus the cash. The Our Lady of Wisdom community has been planning to build a new church for many years, a project for which it has raised funds.

The state Legislature approved state money for the land deal, which was identified as a “necessary acquisition” by the campus masterplan in 2012. The exchange of property will put UL Lafayette closer to linking its main campus to the portion of the campus that includes the athletic facilities and the research park.

UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie told the committee the purchase if completed would not wholly unite the campuses — there would still be about a block and a half of property required on one end of the acquired land, two blocks on the other — but that the deal, if completed, would be a “major and significant” addition.

+2 Through hurricanes and COVID, UL system president is going to night school to earn a law degree With what time he can muster, University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson has found a new way to maximize his off hours — he’s purs…

Thursday’s action moves forward the deal by giving UL Lafayette access to the capital outlay funds. The purchase must be completed by Dec. 20, according to a letter from Savoie to Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana system.