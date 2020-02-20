Westside Elementary students looked to black Louisiana leaders and stars for inspiration Wednesday, performing in a Black History Month pageant that combined black history with the school’s Leader in Me tenets.
Students gathered to entertain parents and teachers by singing songs celebrating unity and the commonality of all people, performing African drumming and highlighting the lives of influential black Louisianans. Presenters stood on stage and told the audience about the lives of seven black Louisiana leaders and how they exemplified different Leader in Me traits.
Leader in Me is a school-improvement model that focuses on building leadership capacity in every child and fostering an environment where students can grow their leadership skills and translate them into academic success.
As a Leader in Me school, Westside Elementary encourages the students to follow the seven Leader in Me tenets: be proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand then to be understood, synergize and sharpen the saw.
For the past several years, Westside Elementary has combined its Leader in Me leadership day with its Black History Month performance, principal Lisa Thomas said.
One student shared how New Orleans chef Leah Chase built a renowned restaurant and gathering place where people could go to understand and be understood during the Civil Rights movement. Another student spoke about how Madam C.J. Walker rose from poverty to become one of the country’s first self-made black female millionaires.
“We remember our past to make us strong for the future,” fourth-grader Isiah Chantlin said.
“Based on our history some people still live in the past. Today it’s very important for African Americans to understand leadership, be comfortable with leadership and know that they can be leaders,” Lafayette Parish School Board member Mary Morrison said.
Morrison’s husband, Purvis Morrison, was one of the figures recognized Thursday. Purvis Morrison is the former mayor of Scott and the first black person elected mayor in Lafayette Parish. Morrison said it’s important the children know they don’t have to look outside the state or outside the country to find examples of leadership and positive change.
Local leaders can relate to their personal struggles and experiences and provide a tangible example of what hard work can accomplish. Seeing someone you know or may see around town achieve something new or difficult can help build the children’s confidence that they can do the same, Morrison said.
It’s possible one day future students will stand on stage and talk about the great leadership of the Westside Elementary students, Morrison said.
“They can see someone who came from a high-poverty situation, who came from Westside Elementary and think — I’m here at Westside and I can be more, too. I can be a strong leader. I can be whatever I want to be. These days they really can, and we need to continue to emphasize and impress upon them that you can do it. Let’s start now,” Principal Lisa Thomas said.
The program’s benefits aren’t limited to black students. Students of all ethnic backgrounds proudly and excitedly participated in the program. It’s important for students to learn about diverse cultures, traditions and experiences because it builds empathy and helps students appreciate that underneath our differences, we’re all the same, Thomas said.
“It simply makes our world a better place. It gives them a better understanding of who we all are in spite of our differences…It’s a help for all of us,” local musician Herbert Green said.
Green has worked with the school on its Black History program for the past three years. Beginning in January, Green met with a group of students twice a week to train them in the art of hand percussion and African drumming.
Green operates Pucci Percussion, a drumming and mentorship program that teaches at-risk children the skill and art of hand percussion and how qualities learned while drumming, like focus, rhythm, working together in concert and self-confidence, can translate to life success. He said he brings the same ethos to his work with the Westside students.
Fourth-grader Isiah Chantlin said the drumming performance was his favorite experience Thursday. The 10-year-old said he loved getting to learn something new and put his skills on display for the crowd. Aside from the drumming, he said it was exciting to learn about the different black leaders and he looks forward to sharing his newfound knowledge with others.
“When we grow up, we can teach other people what we learned. We can pass it on and on and on,” he said.
Students’ exposure to black history and black Louisiana leaders wasn’t limited to Thursday’s pageant, music teacher Christine Ramirez said.
Ramirez served on the school’s Black History Committee and she and other teachers planned essay contests, provided fun facts about notable people over the morning announcements and hosted a poster contest. Teachers also decorated their doors to honor black Louisianans and other notable African Americans.
After hearing the announcements one morning, a student approached Ramirez and asked about segregation policies and why white and black students weren’t allowed to attend school together. Ramirez said the Black History Month activities provided an important opportunity for students to safely explore and question the past and present and gather facts.
“It opened up conversations where kids can explore where they came from, how we are now and how we can be stronger in the future and have an open mind about things,” Ramirez said. “We always tell them that things aren’t perfect, and we still have a way to go on a lot of different issues but if we have an open mind, we can make progress.”