Some treasures among online auction items at the UL Alumni Association Celebration are hidden; others, less so.
Mary Galyean, volunteer chairman for the online only event, said one auction item that stood out for her as a potential bargain was No. 176, “Avery Island Live Oaks,” a print of a photo taken perhaps a century ago at the site of the home of Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce.
“That’s one of our most unusual items," she said. "It is beautiful. We got the print through their archivist, and while the print itself is not an antique, it’s pretty cool.”
Cool enough that bidding for the photo had reached $180 by Monday afternoon, as the final day of the auction approaches. Bidding – all online – began May 3 and will end at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Go to bit.ly/ulauction or University of Louisiana at Lafayette website to see more. Bidders can create an account online and successful bidders can pick up their prizes after May 18.
The 2021 auction is unusual at UL Lafayette in that it is not connected to the annual gala, typically celebrated now. But the gala was postponed because of COVID-19, and the auction is being offered as an online-online opportunity. That’s why this year’s event is the Alumni Association Celebration; next year, the alums will celebrate the 25th gala in person, they hope.
That hasn’t diminished interest, though, as more than 100 items are drawing bidder attention. Galyean said the auction items include works of art, jewelry, dining, services and “experiences” such as trips to Austin, Houston, Baton Rouge and Orange Beach, Alabama.
Competitive bidding includes prizes such as “And Evening at Café Syndnie Mae,” with athletic director Bryan Maggard and his wife Kerry — bidding was at $1,100 Monday afternoon — and artwork by Jennifer delaHoussaye — $1,500. The Orange Beach getaway was at $3,900.
Galyean said most items were donated by local merchants and she said bidding is coming from wherever UL Lafayette graduates are located. She said the enthusiasm for online bidding is encouraging the association to include an online component in future auctions, even if they are live or “silent.”
She said she expects some items are "sleepers" — bidders may be lowkey right now but will join the competition later Wednesday.
The alumni association was founded by the first graduates of the Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute nearly 120 years ago.
“Since then,” the UL Lafayette website says, “the association has followed its mission to bridge the gap and keep its alumni connected to our beloved alma mater.”