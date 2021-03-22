The Lafayette Parish School System is counting on things returning to normal by May. After a year of school closings, virtual learning masks and social distancing, public high school seniors will have normal commencement ceremonies in May. The class of 2020 received diplomas at Cajun Field in July, but the class of 2021 will be back in the Cajundome.

Here's the tentative schedule of 2021 graduation ceremonies.

May 20

4 to 5:30 p.m.: Early College Academy

7:30 to 9 p.m.: Lafayette High School

May 21

4 to 5:30 p.m.: Northside High School

7:30 to 9 p.m.: David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

May 22

7:30 to 9:30 a.m.: Southside High School

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Carencro High School

3 to 4:30 p.m.: Ovey Comeaux High School

6 to 8 p.m.: Acadiana High School

