U.S. News & World Report gave high marks to five degree programs at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in its 2020 Best Graduate Schools national rankings released Tuesday, according to a news release from UL. U.S. News & World Report researched and ranked graduate programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing.
UL Lafayette’s B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions were each recognized.
“There are no graduate or undergraduate degree programs in law or medicine at the University, so recognition in each of the remaining programs that U.S. News & World Report considered underscores the strength of the entire graduate program,” said Dr. Mary Farmer-Kaiser, dean of the Graduate School.
U.S. News & World Report placed the university’s College of Education at No. 134, an increase of 38 spots compared to last year’s rankings.
The College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions master’s degree in nursing program also climbed, to No. 156 from No. 172.
The college’s doctor of nursing practice program also made the list but did not receive a numerical ranking. U.S. News & World Report often cites noteworthy programs without assigning a number.
UL Lafayette’s MBA program was ranked No. 178 in the “part-time MBA” category said Dr. J. Bret Becton, dean of the B.I. Moody College of Business Administration. Whether students are enrolled part-time, full-time or online, however, the curriculum is the same.
The College of Engineering’s graduate programs were also recognized, although the publication assigned no numerical ranking.
The University offers a master’s degree in engineering and a doctoral degree in systems engineering. Each degree offers concentrations in chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical and petroleum engineering.
U.S. News & World Report’s rankings are compiled based on factors such as student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student service, and technology and peer reputation. They are based on university-reported data from the 2018-2019 academic year.
The rankings are designed to help prospective college students make decisions about where to enroll and what programs they want to pursue.