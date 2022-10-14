After several students required medical attention after participating in a TikTok challenge, the Lafayette Parish School System has banned a certain spicy tortilla chip from its campuses.
It’s called the “One Chip Challenge,” and if you’re on Tik Tok or YouTube, you've probably heard about it. The challenge is to eat a spicy Paqui-brand tortilla chip seasoned with some of the spiciest peppers available, and then wait as long as possible to eat or drink anything else.
According to officials, students across the nation have been hospitalized as a result of a reaction to the extremely high Scoville heat unit measurements of the chip.
Lafayette Parish is no exception. According to a letter sent to parents Thursday, a number of LPSS students have required medical attention after taking part in this social media challenge.
Paqui chips are banned from LPSS school campuses and facilities, effective immediately, the letter states.
LPSS students in possession of the Paqui chip, those who provide the chip to others, and those who participate in the chip challenge while on school grounds, on buses, or at LPSS-sponsored activities will face disciplinary action which may include suspension as outlined in the LPSS 2022-2023 Student/Parent Handbook, according to the letter.
Superintendent, Irma Trosclair, urged parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of participating in the Paqui One Chip Challenge, as well as other potentially harmful internet challenges.
According to National Poison Control Center, "The Paqui One Chip Challenge is a social media challenge that involves the consumption of a spicy tortilla chip. The chip contains capsaicin, a compound found naturally in chili peppers. Capsaicin consumption typically causes mouth and throat pain, but can also result in more serious health problems, esophageal damages, chest pain, heart palpitations, and even heart attacks."
The Paqui chip company's disclaimer states that the chip "should not be ingested by individuals who are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or who are minors, pregnant or have medical conditions."