Nearly 15,000 elementary students within the Lafayette Parish School System will have an opportunity to experience the arts through the “Arts Experiences for All” program in the upcoming school year that begins in August.
In a presentation during the July 13 school board meeting, LPSS’ Art Supervisor Paget Guidry said the Primary Academy and Creative Experience program would be expanded to include grades Pre-K through 5th grade to fulfill a vision of providing every student in those grade levels the opportunity to receive in-school and off-campus experiences in all art forms.
“We’re going to expand our PACE program to include all Pre-K to third grade students. In the past, the number of sessions were based on each school,” Guidry said during the presentation. “And they could pick what they wanted for each school. But now, (we) are offering it for all of our students.”
Guidry said all students in Pre-K through third grade will receive 16 sessions of PACE in either visual arts or movement, and that they will bring high school bands into the schools to perform for fourth-and-fifth graders.
“This is going to be a win because there are going to be performances and an audience,” Guidry said. “It’s going to help our bands build their programs. In fourth grade they get to see it (bands performing) and hopefully they will want to join the band in the fifth grade.”
The expansion of the program will impact 14,979 students and will cost $29.94 per student for the entire program, which is being funded through existing general funds and Title I funds, Guidry said.
According to Guidry, there will not be any additional cost to LPSS for the expansion of the program, as community partners Acadiana Center for the Arts, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Conservatory, Performing Arts Serving Acadiana and the Hilliard Art Museum have committed to fundraising to cover any additional costs.
“Now, 14,979 students — every single LPSS student beginning in PreK — will receive a full semester of lessons from ACA’s team of PACE teaching artists, plus a comprehensive selection of other cultural experiences,” ACA Executive Director Sam Oliver said in a news release. “This level of comprehensive exposure to the arts will change the lives of Lafayette’s future generations.”
Students in Pre-K through second grade’s off-campus experience will be attending a Lightwire Theater Dance Performance at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Third-graders will go see an performance from the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, while fourth-graders will go to Angelle Hall where they will see “Legally Blonde” performed by the Comeaux High Performing Arts theater group. Fifth-graders will have two experiences, the first being the touring of an arts exhibit, participating in a hands-on arts activity and a creative writing experience at either the Hilliard or ACA. The second experience will be going to the Heymann Performing Arts Center to see Allice by Momix.
“As a district leader for Lafayette Parish, I am proud that we serve a community that acknowledges the importance of the arts and embrace the potential impact it can have on our students,” LPSS Assistant Superintendent Mark Rabalais said in a release. “Arts Experiences for All is one more testimony to the tremendous bond shared by ACA and LPSS dedicated to educating the ‘whole-child.’ These experiences will give students a new appreciation of culture, history, and humanities as experienced through multiple art forms.”
After six years in the program, every student entering the sixth grade will have received 80 lessons in visual arts or movement through PACE and nine cultural off-campus and in-school experiences in theater, music, dance, visual arts, and creative writing.
“We are currently working on getting our sixth- through eighth-graders to also have an off-campus theater performance,” Guidry said. “This is our new model, and we will continue using and refining it annually.”