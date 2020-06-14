The Lafayette Parish School System is developing contingency plans to prevent a budget shortfall should the novel coronavirus pandemic continue to disrupt sales tax collections in the 2021 fiscal year.

Billy Guidry, district chief financial officer, made a pitch for two possible shortfall fixes at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Both would involve shuffling money between funds and making use of reserve funds and a projected surplus to prevent cutting into budgeted expenses.

Predicting exactly what a shortfall may look like is difficult, he said. Much of the potential future impact depends on how well the economy picks up as local businesses reopen during the state’s phased approach and whether businesses must again close in the future. It’s a fluid situation, Guidry said.

Tax collections in April, based on March sales, were down $1.2 million and May collections, based on April sales, were down $1.6 million from expectations, according to board documents.

Guidry said by phone Friday it’s important to begin planning now so the district can act from a position of caution and financial stability, rather than reacting after the new fiscal year begins and the district begins to spend its discretionary funds.

“It gives you more of an opportunity to identify offsets than if you waited further down the road,” he said.

In the plan presented Wednesday, the district would initiate the transfer of $4.5 million from anticipated surplus revenues to the self-funded construction fund for the rebuilding of Carencro Heights Elementary, Lafayette High and Prairie Elementary before closing out their accounts for fiscal year 2020.

Instead of actually being transferred, the money would be idle and be available for use in the event of a revenue drop-off; if the shortfall doesn’t materialize, the money could be officially transferred to the construction account or be allocated elsewhere depending on the board’s wishes, Guidry said.

Guidry said based on current projections, he believes, despite the economic downturn, the district could still end the fiscal year with a surplus. The expectation is based on offsets from district schools not operating at full capacity between March and May, sales tax revenues trending higher than budgeted prior to March and stable revenue sources outside sales tax collections, he said.

“I won’t be able to say with certainty until the numbers are final, but what I’m basing the assumption on is what I am aware of,” Guidry said.

In step two of the plan, the district would withhold annual transfers of a combined $5 million from the self-funded construction and capital improvements funds for use in the general fund to cover possible shortfalls. Each fund typically receives $2.5 million annually from sales tax collections to support regular expenditures.

In 2021, the district would take the necessary monies from each fund’s reserve if the sales tax dollars are indeed needed to cover a shortfall, Guidry said. If they’re not, the annual sales tax transfer would move ahead as planned and the reserves would remain untouched.

The self-funded construction reserve stands at $7.16 million and the capital improvements reserve is at $8.6 million, Guidry said. The district likes to have at least $2.5 million in reserve to cover the next year’s expenses in case of an economic downturn, so both funds are well above the goal, he said.

Though recommended, the plan isn’t set in stone. The options will be brought back for approval by the school board in August once the final accounts for fiscal year 2020 have been closed out. The goal of putting the plans before the public and board now is to allow time for feedback and redirection if the board wants to take another route, Guidry said.

Guidry said he built the plan around revenue projections issued by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office in consultation with the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference. The report projected optimistic, moderate and pessimistic scenarios for the school board, ranging from $3.2 million to $9.5 million in lost sales tax revenues, board documents said.

“Even if they’re off a little, it at least gets us in the right ballpark to where we can manage those adjustments, as opposed to if we don’t allow for the $9.5 million — that’s a lot more difficult to react to. By having that information, I think it allows us to be proactive and it reminds us that we need to be cautious as we move forward, especially if there are any kind of budget increases that come our way for consideration,” Guidry said.

District 6 board member Justin Centanni said he’s pleased with the proposal and thinks it’s the right way to go. Guidry’s proposals were the product of several years of conservative budgeting and tax projections following a midyear shortfall in 2014-2015 that led to budget cuts, he said.

Since then, the board and district have worked to prevent similar situations. Having financial options that don’t require cuts to personnel or services is a good position to be in, Centanni said.

“I’m happy we have the latitude to take a wait-and-see approach on how we approach the next year,” he said.

District 1 board member Mary Morrison, current board vice president, echoed Centanni’s sentiments. She said cuts should be avoidable because the school board “took the bull by the horns” and reassessed the district’s financial condition, but the uncertainty of the current economic situation begs caution before making any final decisions.

“The last thing we want to do is cut teachers and cut classrooms, but we just have to see what we’re dealing with,” she said.

Morrison said she’s confident district staff will make measured recommendations, like those presented Wednesday, and work to avoid cuts.