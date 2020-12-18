Upsides connected to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s accreditation approval this month are twofold: The mandatory review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission enables students to receive federal financial aid for the next decade and the full report provides an imprimatur that says UL Lafayette clearly meets all standards.
SACS evaluates more than 800 public and private schools in 11 states every 10 years to determine if they meet the accrediting body’s benchmarks for curriculum, institutional effectiveness, leadership, faculty, facilities and budgets and more. SACS determined that UL Lafayette met those standards in every category, something that Provost Jaimie Hebert said was highly unusual and noteworthy.
A homerun?
“A grand slam,” Hebert responded.
“That means we passed — with flying colors,” President Joseph Savoie said in a prepared statement.
Here’s roughly how accreditation works, Savoie said: “The comprehensive nature of this review required a multilayered self-evaluation crafted and carried out by stakeholders from across campus. This was an extensive team effort that began more than two years ago and involved hundreds of people (and) every contribution mattered to the process’ ultimate success,” Savoie said.
SACS documentation generally revolves around the office of the provost, the chief academic officer. Hebert said preparation for the review had started by the time he joined UL Lafayette, and involved meeting 14 principles that SACS says the institution must meet. Within those 14 principles were 73 standards that called for committee review on campus and by SACS. Administrators, staff, faculty, students and the community all took part in the two-year process.
The end product of that effort was a document, the institution’s quality enhancement plan, that points UL Lafayette toward improving what students learn and how. Savoie said it provides undergraduates with opportunities to complete creative, scholarly projects “that hone skills that will benefit them throughout their lifetimes: problem solving, oral and written communication, teamwork, and project and time management.”
Hebert said UL Lafayette’s chief strength as reflected in the SACS review was that its curriculum “evolved and transformed to meet a changing workforce.” That includes developments such as creating new, relevant majors in areas like business, nursing and engineering.
“We’ve made sure that the academic expansion was done in a way that is responsive to the needs of Louisiana the region,” Hebert said. “We designed our master’s in industrial chemistry to meet immediate needs in the chemical industry in Louisiana. That’s what we need to do: Offer what it is that gets students into the workforce.”
“As a public university, the work we do here must be for the public good,” Savoie said. “And what could be better for the future than graduates who are thoughtful, inquisitive, analytical and expressive?
“That’s the wider result of reaccreditation. This process of self-reflection required us as an institution to consider what we owe tomorrow. And we believe we owe it nothing less than emboldening our students to do great things.”
UL Lafayette’s next scheduled accreditation review will be in 2030. The university will present a five-year report on the progress of its QEP in 2025.
The University has held SACS accreditation continuously since 1925, when it was known as Southwestern Louisiana Institute.