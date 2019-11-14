A new principal will start at Edgar Martin Middle School on Friday.
The Lafayette Parish School System announced Amber Oubre, assistant principal at Scott Middle School, is replacing Jeanne Hebert in the top spot. On Oct. 21, Hebert took over as principal at Acadian Middle School after principal Beryl Wagner left to work as assistant principal at J. Wallace James Elementary.
LPSS chief administrative officer Jennifer Gardner said Oubre was appointed to the position after an open application and interview process. Oubre and the other finalists presented in front of Edgar Martin’s faculty and school system staff Monday, she said.
Edgar Martin also had an assistant principal change in the last month.
Beginning Nov. 4, Sara Sharp, the assistant principal at Lafayette Middle and Youngsville Middle, took over the second-in-command role at Edgar Martin. The school’s previous assistant principal, Stephanie Gautreaux, took over Sharp’s position, according to the district’s personnel change records.
Sharp helped lead the school in the interim alongside district administrators Brian Hebert, the district improvement director, and Larry Alexander, the career and technical education director, Gardner said.
Oubre served as assistant principal at Scott Middle for five years, Gardner said. Before that, she worked as an English Language Arts teacher at N.P. Moss Middle and Scott Middle, then served as an instructional leader in English.
“Amber has been in our district for 19 years and she has served in many roles,” Gardner said. “She’s got a strong curriculum background and a desire to continue learning. She also has the kind of great personality that can bring a positive culture to any school.”
Ten years ago, when Gardner worked as a science instructional coach for the district, she noticed Oubre would attend professional development training for all subject areas to challenge herself and learn how to support all teachers. She believes in continuously learning, Gardner said.
District leadership is confident Oubre can facilitate continued growth at Edgar Martin, she said.
“She comes with a great educational toolbox to support teachers and students,” Gardner said.
The Louisiana Department of Education released school performance scores Nov. 6 and Edgar Martin maintained a solid “B” rating with an overall score of 85.2 points, down 1.3 points from the school’s 2018 score. The middle school is less than 5 points away from an overall “A” rating.
Edgar Martin has the second-highest score among the district’s middle schools, excluding Milton Elementary/Middle and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. Compared to all schools in the district, Edgar Martin was ranked 13th, tied with Southside High.
The middle school was also recognized by the state as a Top Gains and Top Equity Honoree.
Gardner said Oubre declared in her interview she wanted Edgar Martin to be the obvious and proud choice for families in feeder elementary schools, no matter their level of need or ability.
“She sees Edgar Martin as the whole package for the whole kid,” the administrator said.