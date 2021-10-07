LPSS adopting St. Charles Parish for Ida recovery.JPG

Lafayette Parish Public Schools are hosting a uniform drive until Oct. 15 to benefit students in St. Charles Parish Public Schools impacted by Hurricane Ida, the district announced Friday. The drive comes after a districtwide jean day raised $15,000 to help the storm ravaged school district.

The Lafayette Parish School System is launching a new effort to support public schools in St. Charles Parish recovering from Hurricane Ida. 

St. Charles Parish, wedged between Lafourche and Jefferson parishes, suffered damage to all 15 of its public schools, with current estimates putting the cost of repairs between $40 and $50 million, Superintendent Ken Oertling told a Senate Education Committee meeting Tuesday

Education leaders said the St. Charles, Jefferson, Lafourche and Terrebonne school districts suffered the worst damage when Hurricane Ida made landfall Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm. 

On Sept. 23, LPSS hosted a districtwide jean dress down fundraiser among students and teachers to raise funds for St. Charles Schools’ recovery efforts, pulling in $15,000 for the district in southeastern Louisiana, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said. 

On Friday, Lafayette Schools announced a districtwide uniform drive as phase two of the system’s adoption of St. Charles Parish. Parents who have white uniform shirts or navy or khaki pants they’re able to donate can send them to school with their children or deliver the items to the United Way of Acadiana at 215 E. Pinhook Road. All sizes are needed, a release said. 

The drive began Friday and will run through Oct. 15. 

“We know our neighbors are in need, so we wanted to do something to help these families recover from this devastating storm sooner rather than later,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in the statement. “The faster the recovery, the sooner students can return to school and have some sense of normalcy in their everyday lives.” 

Gift cards are also being accepted for parents interested in donating, but cash, check or other monetary donations can’t be accepted by LPSS, the district statement said. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to St. Charles Parish Schools can do so directly to the St. Charles Public Schools Foundation, Inc.at https://scpsfoundation.org/donate

