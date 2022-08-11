Organizers for a lecture series involving LGBTQ+ topics in library collections will try a second time to present a lecture over Zoom, despite disruptions that caused the lecture to be halted last week.
Kiwana McClung, interim chief diversity officer at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, confirmed Thursday that Bridgett Johnson-Pride, a librarian at Harvard University, will again present her lecture, “Exploring Black LGBTQ Studies in the Schomburg Center Archive,” over Zoom on Sept. 28.
Johnson-Pride’s first attempt to deliver that lecture to a UL Lafayette audience on Aug. 3 was disrupted by “Zoom bombs” – efforts by unwelcome videoconference or Zoom guests to disrupt the program.
“Zoombombing” is considered a cyber crime. UL Lafayette officials reported the incident to the Dean of Students office, the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and to UL Lafayette police.
McClung confirmed that shortly after the late afternoon lecture began on Aug. 3, the comments portion of the presentation was “besieged” by people using racial slurs and making homophobic remarks. She said the Zoom bomb efforts continued through a Q&A portion of the presentation which, she said, was “bringing down the mood of the whole event.” The program was halted and a new lecture date was announced.
“We are saddened, angered, disappointed and embarrassed that what promised to be an incredible learning experience and exchange of ideas was hijacked by those intent on violent disruption,” the series organizers at UL Lafayette said in an issued statement this week. “This kind of behavior is hateful, abhorrent and unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It is moments like these that prove why our work is important and why we will not be deterred in having open discussions on diverse topics.”
Johnson-Pride’s lecture was part of a multi-part series called “Queering the Collection” that focused on LGBTQ+ archives. It was presented by Dupre Library Special Collections and the Guilbeau Center for Public History. The lectures are supported by the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants for Libraries. The National Endowment for the Humanities provided some funding.
“Part of this project involves a speaker series, which includes librarians, archivists and museum curators talking about their work archiving and documenting LGBTQ+ history,” said the campus organizers. “Bridgett Johnson-Pride, our invited speaker, is a national award-winning librarian, archivist and artist whose scholarship and teaching are highly celebrated nationwide. Her significant contributions to the fields of Black Studies and Queer Studies, and her extensive record of inspiring learners in the library and archives field promised a phenomenal educational opportunity for our community.”
The statement was signed by Zachary Stein, MSLIS, UL Lafayette's head of special collections and Marissa Petrou, Ph.D., director of the Guilbeau Center for Public History.
The first lecture in the series, presented June 10, featured Kelsi Evans, director of the Dr. John P. De Cecco Archives and Special Collections at the GLBT Historical Society in San Francisco. Evans spoke about her organization, collections and major projects. She also discussed outreach initiatives, challenges faced and methods for describing LGBTQ+ archives, UL Lafayette said in announcements about the program.
A third lecture, planned for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23, will feature Frank Perez, executive director of the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana, who will discuss the organization and his efforts to document and preserve LGBT+ history in Louisiana.