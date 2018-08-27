University of Louisiana-Lafayette officials are trying to set the record straight: No, students are not being forced to pay $999 for an accounting textbook.
The UL-Lafayette community was up in arms over the weekend in response to social media posts that showed a $999 price tag for an Accounting 202 class.
The school even tweeted its apologies on Friday, saying it owed students a better explanation for the inexplicable cost.
"We're sorry that the price for the Acct 202 online text has caused so much strife & are working with the publisher to lower it to match the hard copy cost. The $999 price was set w/ good intentions, though we realize now that we needed to explain the rationale behind it better," the school tweeted.
We're sorry that the price for the Acct 202 online text has caused so much strife & are working with the publisher to lower it to match the hard copy cost.The $999 price was set w/ good intentions, though we realize now that we needed to explain the rationale behind it better.— UL Lafayette (@ULLafayette) August 24, 2018
But on Monday morning, a University of Louisiana System spokeswoman said the whole thing is a misunderstanding.
The student who posted the $999 cost went directly through the publisher, said Cami Geisman, spokeswoman for the UL System. But the school offers the materials for the class for about $300, which can be purchased through the UL book store.
By afternoon, the UL provost clarified that the $999 price tag was set by the publisher as a deterrence, so students would purchase the book directly from the school.
“Students who chose not to purchase the book and access codes from the University bookstore discovered the price difference. We are not aware of any students who purchased the materials online; if they did so, they should contact the College of Business Administration, which will work with them to rectify the situation," said Jaimie Hebert, UL provost.
“But again, let me stress, this is a misunderstanding. The University wants students enrolled in the course to spend only $313, and I am grateful for the chance to encourage them to do so,” Hebert said.
Though students may not have to spend $1,000 for a single class, the price of textbooks is legitimately skyrocketing for students. The cost of college textbooks has increased 88 percent since 2006, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.