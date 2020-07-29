Lafayette public school students will be required to wear masks when they return to classes beginning Aug. 17, and one Northside High teacher is asking community members to donate masks and personal sanitation products to ensure high-need students are protected.
Brandi Clay, who helps lead Northside High’s nonprofit Jobs for America’s Graduates program, is collecting donations of child- and adult-sized masks, personal hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes at Above the Limit Tutoring LLC at 811 W. University Ave. through Friday. Interested donors can also email Clay at theeddseries@gmail.com.
Donations will be organized into individually wrapped care packages containing three masks, two hand sanitizers and a pack of antibacterial wipes.
Families with students in the Lafayette Parish school system, private schools, charter schools and home schooling programs can drive through the circle at Northside High between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday to collect the packages without leaving their vehicles.
“You do what you can to make a difference to make sure students are safe mentally, physically and emotionally. Whatever you can do to aid in the success and growth of that child, you do it. This is now part of our new normal and we have to make the adjustments the best way we know how, so as a teacher I can be successful, our students can be successful and our community can be successful,” she said.
Clay said the idea for a donation drive developed while she was fretting over her students’ safety while apart: Were they in a safe environment? Were the students mentally and emotionally stable? Were they threatened by the virus? As the questions swirled in her mind, Clay said she decided to act instead of waiting for someone else to step in the gap.
At-risk students are at greater risk both of illness from the virus and of having their education disrupted because of changes in school scheduling and a shift to partial online learning, Clay said.
On the health side, Black communities have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. Some reasons include long-term inequities in access to quality health insurance, health care, transportation and the building blocks for healthy living, including fresh fruits and vegetables, she said.
While those hurdles can’t be overcome immediately, Clay said she saw an opportunity to address the need for safety by doing her part to make the students feel more secure. Social and emotional needs play heavily into a student’s ability to learn and succeed, Clay said, and addressing them helps clear a barrier to achievement.
“I was looking at the social-emotional aspects and the health aspects when we take one worry away from a parent and when we ease a child’s mind about possibly getting coronavirus,” she said.
The educator said she originally planned to funnel the donations to high-need schools where administrators and teachers could have stashes of masks to offer face coverings to students who may not be able to afford or access masks, forget them at home or damage them while at school.
But once donations started trickling in, Clay said she decided she wanted to give families the peace of mind of having the mask and sanitation supplies in their hands. Knowing they’re equipped with the right protective items before school begins could provide some relief, she said.
Clay has solicited support from local businesses through her organization the Ed.D. Series, a nonprofit aimed at closing opportunity gaps between minority students and White students, and received donations from individual donors around the state and as far as California, she said. Any donations that arrive after the Saturday distribution event will be organized and donated to high need schools.