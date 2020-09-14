McNeese State University students hoping to reboot their fall semester were introduced to their new, temporary campus — the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — on Monday.
Fifty-two McNeese students, driven from their Lake Charles campus by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, are moving into empty apartments and dorm rooms at UL Lafayette before McNeese resumes its remote instruction Friday. Most of the students moved from their home campus in Lake Charles to their sister school in Lafayette, about 80 miles east, over the weekend. A Monday orientation at UL Lafayette included a tour of the Dupre Library, the Academic Success Center and introduction to other services offered on the Lafayette campus.
The McNeese students will continue to receive instruction from McNeese by way of their computers. But the change in residency to Lafayette enables them to use the university library, counseling centers, fitness center, computer labs and other features of a university campus.
Sarah Stafford, SGA vice president at McNeese, was among the temporary newcomers. The junior from Texas, a marketing and English major, said UL Lafayette’s hospitality was “amazing.”
Representatives from McNeese and UL Lafayette spoke for about 45 minutes to some 30 McNeese students, discussing topics that included financial hardships, campus services, payment, meal plans, transportation, parking and more. Then the students took walking tours of key places on campus.
Among UL Lafayette officials to welcome them was UL President E. Joseph Savoie, who talked with students who were taking their tour. He reminded them that he himself is a native of Calcasieu Parish, home of McNeese, and urged them to make use of what UL Lafayette has to offer.
Dawn Miller, interim director of campus housing, said McNeese students were being accommodated in rooms around the campus. She said 52 were signed up for housing, although not all were on campus yet.
UL Lafayette and other campuses in the UL System invited McNeese students who were driven from their dorms to move to their campuses to use libraries, labs and more. Because McNeese will resume remote instruction Friday, the students could live anywhere and take classes online.
UL System universities include McNeese, UL Lafayette, Nicholls, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University, Northwestern State, Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and ULM.
McNeese has about 7,300 enrolled students. About 650 are due to graduate in December.
McNeese was established as a junior college in 1939 and became a four-year campus in 1950. It offers undergraduate degrees in 34 majors and 18 graduate programs.
Hurricane Laura, which packed 150 mph winds, dealt heavy damage to McNeese campus, closing all the dorms there. The campus will reopen for business Friday, but all instruction will be remote.