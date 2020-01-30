Sixteen Lafayette teachers received a hero’s welcome Wednesday night as cheering friends, family, colleagues and students honored their commitment to education at the 22nd annual Lafayette Education Foundation Teacher Awards.

The Teacher Awards recognize dedicated educators in Pre-K4 through high school at charter, parochial, private and public schools. This year, 1,085 teachers were nominated across Lafayette in a record breaking year. Ellen LeJeune of Our Lady of Fatima School, Jason Muller of L.J. Alleman Middle, Karla Landry of Comeaux High and Brian Watkins of St. Thomas More Catholic School scored the night’s top prizes.

Supporters showed their love to the 16 finalists with flowers, party poppers, organized cheers, posters scrawled with messages from students and heartfelt hugs as they exited limousines and walked a pseudo-red carpet.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Katharine Drexel third-grade teacher Casey Norris and Ovey Comeaux High teacher Karla Landry danced their way out of their respective limos, while Cathedral-Carmel School teacher Tommy DeBlieux stepped out to a spirited cheering section waving their fingers in the shape of a “W” while chanting his name.

When Charles Burke Elementary Pre-K teacher Julia Lopez exited her limo, she ran straight into the arms of a waiting student who was holding a single cellophane-wrapped red rose in her outstretched arms. The little girl squeezed Lopez tight around the waist, squeezing her eyes shut with a content smile on her face.

The evening became increasingly emotional as the honorees were recognized onstage and top finalists were named in the elementary, middle school, high school and inspirational categories. Presenters read portions of the finalists’ nomination letters, describing their commitment to students and the way they’ve transformed families’ lives.

“Ms. LeJeune is someone who exemplifies the dedication of a teacher. She’s the kind of teacher children’s books are written about. A unicorn,” one nominator wrote of Ellen LeJeune, a first-grade teacher at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School.

Supporters marveled at how she transforms her classroom into a world of wonder and imagination during mini classroom takeovers around different themes, like turning her room into an Italian restaurant to teach math and geography, or a bat cave to immerse them in science and other subjects. She “teaches the students there are no limits in their learning.”

Choked up on stage, LeJeune quoted public speaker and spiritual leader Panache Desai: “Our job is the excuse through which we get to love others…when the Divine can love his creation.”

After the ceremony, LeJeune was still at a loss for words over the kindness shown by her nominators. She said she’s always been a creative type and itches to get out from behind her desk to make learning more immersive and whimsical. It increases students’ engagement and their passion for learning and makes them more comfortable in their space, she said.

“It’s hard to believe [the letters are] about me because I just do what I love to do. I love to create an environment where the kids want to be at school and want to learn,” she told The Acadiana Advocate.

Middle school top finalist Jason Muller, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at L.J. Alleman Middle, was similarly astonished by his honor. His route to education was non-traditional. After graduating college with a business degree in 2008, Muller was unable to find employment during the recession and began substitute teaching after someone recommended that he would make a good teacher.

Muller said he’d had a deep desire to do something meaningful his entire life, but he didn’t think teaching would be it. He’d hated school and failed several times, but once he started teaching, he fell in love. The social studies teacher said every day he gets to teach is like being in paradise.

“The work we do as teachers is very important and it matters, just as the students we guide each day matter. What we do is magical, and it’s powerful, and I’m honored to be a teacher,” Muller said in his acceptance speech.

A student who nominated him wrote that Muller’s immersive and interactive lessons turned every student into a social studies and history lover. Whether it was throwing a hamburger patty at the wall to illustrate propaganda or instituting a Skittles tax in a lesson on unfair taxation, Muller inspired his students to love learning.

“[History’s] not just about dates and dead people. These were real people who had real emotions, just like us today, and…we’re here because of what a lot of them did,” he said. “If we look at the stories of people throughout history and see what they went through...there’s no mistake that you can make that would ever be too big that you couldn’t come back from in this life.”

+5 Lafayette teacher awards: Tears, joy overflow as 16 teachers named finalists It was a morning of shock, laughter, tears and pride for 16 Lafayette teachers as volunteers with the Lafayette Education Foundation named the…

Brian Watkins, a special-education teacher at St. Thomas More Catholic School, was inspired to become a teacher by his son, Logan, who was born with spina bifida. When Logan was about 8 years old, he turned to his parents at his sister’s softball game and asked when he would get the chance to play, Watkins said. His question changed their lives forever.

Watkins and his wife launched the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana in 2007 to provide disability resources, education, activities, management and services to disabled children and adults in Acadiana. The Watkins and volunteers organize outings, sporting leagues and now job opportunities through a meat pie manufacturing business.

People with disabilities want to socialize, have independence and a sense of purpose like everyone else, he said.

“There’s not a lot of options out there for individuals with disabilities,” Watkins said. “We’ve made tremendous strides from when I was a kid, not only in school but in the general public, but when you look at someone with a disability, that just means they’re a little different than you are, it doesn’t mean they don’t have the same desires everyone else does.”

Through his work with the foundation, Watkins was inspired to become a teacher and advocate for other special needs children.

“If I can help another parent or another family because of something I’ve been through, all the better,” Watkins said.

Nominators said Watkins pours the same passion, empathy and understanding he channels into D.R.E.A.M.S. into his students at St. Thomas More. There he teaches an options course where special-education students are trained in diverse job skills in a realistic work setting to help prepare them for life after school.

Watkins said he was humbled and speechless by the inspirational category top finalist recognition.

“It felt like I was dreaming,” he said.

+72 Photos: Lafayette Education Foundation volunteers surprise Teachers Awards finalists Sixteen finalists for Lafayette Education Teacher Awards were surprised in their classrooms Thursday by LEF volunteers. On January 29, the fin…

Comeaux High special-education teacher Karla Landry, the high school top finalist, threw her hands over her face and cried when her name was called onstage. Landry said the experience was overwhelming, and an affirmation that her hard work every day and devotion to her students wasn’t going unnoticed.

Nominators wrote that Landry is a teacher whose “selfless commitment creates meaningful impact.” One parent wrote that when her son lost his bus attendant, Landry stepped up to meet his needs, meeting him in his front yard each morning and riding the bus home with him each afternoon before returning home to her family.

“I no longer cringe when the phone rings. I no longer fear what challenges the day will bring. Karla has truly helped my son become a happier person,” another parent nominator wrote.

After the ceremony, Landry said stepping in to serve as the bus attendant and other selfless actions were no-brainers. Her students needed her and, “we have to do whatever it takes for them to be as successful as they can be,” she said.

The special education teacher said her life is richer because of her career and she’s learned more from her students and their love than she could ever teach them.

“Anybody who’s out there that thinks they may want to be a teacher — be a teacher. It’s the most rewarding profession there is,” Landry said in her acceptance speech.