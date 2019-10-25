Past meets present in ongoing celebration when alumni and students gather this week at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for Homecoming 2019.
“It’s the biggest fall event,” said Tucker Sappington, assistant director of the Alumni Association. “It’s a chance for alumni to come back to Lafayette and see how we have progressed and grown.”
He said this year’s homecoming theme is “Embrace the Culture,” an opportunity to take pride in “all things significant to making contributions to Lafayette and the community. We will come together as a community.”
Sappington said some 40 alumni and student volunteers have spent much of the year selecting and scheduling events. Activities open with a “soft” event Sunday at Ragin’ Rock 'n' Bowl and continue through Saturday’s 4 p.m. homecoming football game against Texas State University.
Amanda Gary is homecoming chair and Home Bank is the sponsor.
One meaningful event will be the Campus Cupboard Donation Drive. A food drive will be held early in the week, with focus on collecting mostly food that’s not in cans, such as granola bars, ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, macaroni and cheese, cereal, grits, oatmeal, dry pasta and more. Bring food to the Student Union, and wear red (bring your student ID, too) for a free meal.
- Ragin’ Rock 'n' Bowl: It’s a first-year, first-night event. Sappington said it replaces other events that never took off in popularity. Pay $25 for bowling, appetizers and drinks. Zydeco accordionist and singer Geno Delafose will entertain. From 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday at 905 Jefferson St.
- Block party: Take it to the street (McKinley to Taft) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in front of the campus Alumni Center, 600 E. St. Mary Blvd. Food trucks will be there; pop-up local vendors, too. University Program Council will hand out cupcakes — while they last.
- Paint it red: Two-day “Paint the Town Red” competition starts, with businesses and schools showing their school pride with displays of red and white. Judges will pick winners in a range of categories. Judges will visit businesses beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and schools beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
- Yell Like Hell: The annual Yellow Like Hell Pep Rally starts at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Student Union porch and in the courtyard. Pride of Acadiana March band will entertain. The Ragin’ Cajun football team and head coach Billy Napier and others will rally students and alums.
- Bring it home: Homecoming days starts with an open house at the Alumni Center from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Connect with alums, enjoy breakfast and beverages and watch the homecoming parade from the front law. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Blackham Coliseum and travel from Johnston Street to St. Mary Boulevard. University President Joseph Savoie will toast the parade.
- Don’t miss: Game day Cajun walk at 1:30 p.m. on Reinhardt Drive, the Pride of Acadiana Marching Band’s pregame performance at 3:45 p.m. at Cajun Field or the game that follows.
Sappington said local entertainer “Cupid” will be grand marshal of the parade, and will entertain as the parade makes its way to the Alumni Center.