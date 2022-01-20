Love Our Schools, an organization rallying community support around public education in Lafayette, is laying the groundwork for a summer 2022 fundraising event.

The group broke ground Thursday on the construction of a giveaway home in the Couret Farms subdivision, south of Carencro. The home, valued at $330,000, and lot are being donated by Manuel Builders and Southern Lifestyle Development, respectively, a release said.

The traditional neighborhood, helmed by the company behind River Ranch, Sugar Mill Pond and other neighborhoods across Louisiana, is located on West Pont des Mouton Road west of Interstate 49 and is slated to have 400 single-family homes and 180 apartments upon completion.

The neighborhood is also home to Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy and is the future home of the group’s planned high school campus.

Tickets for the raffle, priced at $25, will be on sale beginning in July. The planned drawing is scheduled for Sept. 21, with additional prizes available for early-bird ticket purchases, like a vehicle donated by Don’s Automotive, a $5,000 cash prize and a year of free Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, a statement said.

The 1,852 square-foot house will be a modern farmhouse style with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with features including an open floor plan, large kitchen island, butler pantry and oversized closets, per the contest website.

Money raised through ticket sales will be divided between each Lafayette Parish School System campus to address specific requests from the schools, with remaining funds set aside for future Love Our Schools initiatives. Past work includes a community service day at LPSS Transformation Zone schools, districtwide teacher appreciation initiatives and internet connectivity improvements during the pandemic.

“Enhancing public education is one of the greatest contributions a community can make toward its youth and a vitally important investment in its future,” Pugh Family Foundation founder Nick Pugh said in a statement.

Love Our Schools launched in 2019 as a service partnership between the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, and Love Acadiana, the outreach ministry arm of Our Savior’s Church, a nondenominational Christian church with campuses across Acadiana, and has grown into a champion of public education in the community.

“Ensuring that all students have the opportunity to learn, grow and excel is critically important for a sustainable, prosperous community and a thriving workforce,” philanthropist and Love Our Schools co-founder Dr. William “Kip” Schumacher said in a statement. “Our community’s future begins in our schools, and it’s up to all of us to join together to ensure a bright future for Louisiana.”