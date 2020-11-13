Several schools in Acadiana are shifting to all-virtual classes or canceling sporting events in response to an increase in novel coronavirus cases on school campuses, and school leaders are pleading with their communities to be cautious and help stop the spread before it impacts learning.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,492 cases, a number that includes 680 cases discovered using rapid antigen tests. Hospitalizations are at 692, the highest point since early September. On Nov. 6, the state reported 855 daily cases; the large one-week jump is an early sign the state is beginning to follow a concerning national trend that it’s avoided for weeks.

Area education leaders are expressing concern about the rise in community cases locally and around the state, especially as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, and are reminding families that what happens in the community will be mirrored in the schools.

In a video message Thursday, Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler informed families that Erath High School will shift to full virtual learning through Nov. 20, the beginning of the district’s Thanksgiving break, and will cancel the school’s next two planned football games after an outbreak on the team.

“[This will] give us an opportunity to make sure we’re quarantining as many as we can and staying as far away so that we don’t get an outrageous spread that we cannot handle,” the superintendent said.

Byler said Friday there were six cases among Erath students and a couple additional cases among adult staff members. Altogether, there are about 11 active student cases in the Vermilion Parish School District and six to seven adult cases, he said. Most of the community spread is being traced to Halloween and homecoming parties, as well as some spread from normal school activity.

“Please make sure you take every effort and do everything you possibly can to help us by social distancing mandates and washing hands and following good safe practices, not only on our school campuses but after they leave our schools,” Byler said.

Loreauville High School in Iberia Parish announced Wednesday students would shift to full virtual instruction through Nov. 20 because of COVID-19 cases. The school’s next two scheduled football games were also canceled, along with all other extracurricular activities, Superintendent Carey Laviolette said.

Laviolette wouldn’t comment on the exact number of cases and quarantines but said they were “relatively large” for the school’s population of 520 students. She said contact tracing had linked the cases back to a non-school-sponsored homecoming party.

District and school staff are pleading with students at schools currently celebrating homecomings not to partake in similar gatherings in the hopes other schools can avoid COVID-19 spread.

“I can’t see the future but I can predict that. If they do it, a similar thing could happen. It takes one COVID positive student in a large gathering to really spread it,” Laviolette said.

The superintendent said she’s concerned by the statewide spike in novel coronavirus cases -- which rose from roughly 1,000 daily reported cases last week to over 3,000 daily reported cases Friday -- and said she’s preparing a message for employees asking them to stick with safety protocols over the Thanksgiving holiday so learning can continue.

“I have a message currently going out to the employees asking them to remain vigilant and double down or we might end up in the same situation as late July and early August, when we had to delay the start of school. The school is a microcosm of the community, so if the community has community spread it’s obvious the schools will have it as well,” she said.

Some schools have only made adjustments to their athletic schedules while maintaining in-person classes, and vice versa.

At Iota High School in Acadia Parish, the athletic boosters association posted a notice on their website that “due to a COVID situation beyond our control” the Nov. 6 game against Pine Prairie High and the Nov. 13 game against Northwest High were canceled.

Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard said he could only provide limited details, but the football cancellation at Iota is one of the most significant actions the district has had to take in response to COVID-19 cases to date. Most of the focus has been on proactive quarantining and contact tracing, he said.

On Wednesday, the district closed the Church Point Head Start for two weeks because of cases.

Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students returned to full-time in-person classes on Monday and the district hopes to do the same with high school students beginning Dec. 7, but that may not be possible if community case numbers continue their concerning trend. Richard said there are ongoing community behaviors that “aren’t conducive to us keeping schools open.”

“Obviously we can’t control nor do we want to be critical of what happens away from school, but we feel our school safety measures at the school sites are to the letter of the guidelines we need to follow. Unfortunately there’s community spread right now and we need everyone’s help to keep our schools operational,” he said.

Opelousas High School and Beau Chene High School in St. Landry Parish have also canceled their next two football games; one football player at Opelousas High tested positive and two players at Beau Chene High have tested positive, Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said Friday. Both teams are now quarantining.

Jenkins said over 90% of school cases have been linked to community spread from Halloween, non-sponsored homecoming activities, overnight sleepovers and other out-of-school gatherings. It’s a challenge to maintaining in-person classes, he said.

“This is a crucial time in our community and it’s going to take all of us to lower the spike in our communities,” he said.

St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette announced in a Thursday email to parents that students would shift to virtual learning through Nov. 20 after a rise in cases at the school. The message said nine students had tested positive, resulting in roughly 10% of the student body quarantining for possible close-contact exposure.

“For the safety of our STM community, we have made this decision in order to mitigate the virus and hopefully reduce the spread. We feel that one week of virtual learning and one week of the Thanksgiving holidays will minimize the number of cases on campus,” the email said.

Despite the academic switch, the STM Lady Cougars continue to compete at the LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament in Kenner, and the STM Cougar football team played a scheduled football matchup against Carencro High Friday night.

Diocese of Lafayette spokesperson Blue Rolfes said in a text message statement that “any student athlete who tests positive or is among close contacts of anyone who has tested positive will not be allowed to participate in any extracurricular activities, including sports.”

It’s difficult to get a solid grasp of the COVID-19 picture in schools because most schools are not publicly announcing case numbers among students and staff, citing medical privacy concerns. All schools are required to report cases to a joint Louisiana Department of Education and Department of Health database, but weekly reports on those numbers are released on a delay and only provide a breakdown by parish, not school.

The database also relies on the schools’ participation.

The most recent data shows between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 schools in Acadia Parish reported eight student cases, in Evangeline Parish there were 21 student cases, Iberia Parish reported between one and four student cases, Lafayette Parish reported 29 student cases, St. Landry reported 20 student cases, and both St. Martin and Vermilion parishes reported between one and four student cases.

Among adults, Acadia reported six cases, Evangeline reported one to four cases, Iberia zero cases, Lafayette nine cases, St. Landry five cases, and St. Martin and Vermilion both reported between one and four cases, according to LDH data.