Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Jerome Puyau is throwing his name in the hat to be the interim superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System, according to Vermilion Today.
Puyau mailed his resume last week to the Lafayette Parish School System. It had to be postmarked by March 20. All applications will remain in a post office box until April 1. Then the LPSB will call a meeting to review them and move on to interviews.
“The decision to update my resume to include my time as the Superintendent of the Vermilion Parish School System was difficult,” Puyau said on the news site. “However, I did not realize the most difficult decision was to actually submit the application. Vermilion is a great place to live, work and raise a family. My chances to actually become the Interim Superintendent is slim even though our district is one of the best districts in the state. Vermilion will continue to grow and prosper due to the people who make up each community of “Our Vermilion.”
Puyau has been the superintendent for seven years. While he is generally credited with improving the quality of the schools, he has come under fire in the past year.
In August, the Vermilion Parish School Board placed Puyau on administrative leave while the school system investigates allegations concerning his "character and competence."
The allegations against him included: verbal attack on parents after a meeting, overruling board decisions and inappropriate use of technology on school campuses.
Puyau resumed his duties in November without a board vote allowing him to return.
In January, the board was still considering hiring a private investigator to look into the allegations against the superintendent.
Puyau has denied the allegations and cited personal vendettas against him.
The position Puyau is applying for is a temporary position. The applicant chosen would be under contract as interim superintendent from May 18, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
Don Aguillard is the current Lafayette School Superintendent, and he plans to retire. His contract with Lafayette ends May 17.