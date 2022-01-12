Schools around Acadiana are making temporary shifts to remote learning as administrators try to bring COVID-19 case numbers and close-contact quarantine numbers among students and staff under control amid a wave of Omicron variant cases.
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 17,592 new COVID-19 cases in the state; the number of confirmed versus probable cases were not provided, and breakouts were not available by health region. Statewide, 1,999 COVID-19 positive patients were hospitalized and 111 patients were on ventilators, per LDH’s dashboard.
St. Landry Parish has had the most schools shifting to virtual in response to current case and close contact numbers.
In emailed notices, the St. Landry Parish School District said parents at schools shifting to virtual learning should confirm their child has their device, and contact the school to coordinate pick-up if they do not. Learning will take place through Google Classroom at regular class times and teachers not in quarantine or isolation will conduct lessons from their campuses, statements said.
St. Landry Parish
Arnaudville Middle - Virtual until Tuesday, Jan. 18
Cankton Elementary - Virtual until Tuesday, Jan. 18
Central Middle - Virtual until Tuesday, Jan. 18
Leonville Elementary - Virtual until Tuesday, Jan. 18
Opelousas Junior High - Virtual until Tuesday, Jan. 18
Opelousas Sr. High School and Biomed program -- Virtual until Tuesday, Jan. 18