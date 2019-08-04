It's every parent's and educator's nightmare: a student is dropped off at the bus stop but the bus never comes, and the child is standing there alone because the parents weren't notified.
Lafayette Parish school administrators are targeting these and other problems that sometimes crop up during the first few weeks of school with a new system of notifying parents.
This year, the school district is utilizing the JCall system to send text messages to parents when bus routes are cancelled, instead of having school principals notify families. JCall is a feature of Webpams, the student information system the school district uses to track students’ grades, addresses, discipline, test scores and other information, chief administrative officer Jennifer Gardner said.
The district sent out its first text message to parents Friday. The goal is to have a uniform system in place, instead of having some schools send out the information through Facebook while others use messaging apps, she said.
Whenever a bus route is cancelled, a district staff member will use the JCall system to send an automated text message to families with bus riders at each school that bus services. The message will include the bus number, the bus driver’s name, and information about the cancellation, she said.
The eventual goal is to get the system so messages go only to the families of children who ride the cancelled bus, Gardner said.
Each parent or guardian will need to input their contact information into their parent portal account to receive the text messages. One family member cannot access another’s account, so each person will have to individually input their cell phone number if more than one family member wants to receive the messages.
High school students will also be able to receive the cancellation messages if they have a phone number listed on their student account, she said.
Making sure the numbers are up to date is crucial to making sure the new system functions.
“The system is only as good as the numbers are,” Gardner said.
Getting bus cancellation information out quickly is especially important because of the district’s satellite stops for magnet academies. No one wants a student stranded at a satellite stop because the bus was cancelled and a parent wasn’t notified, she said.
“Student safety is number one. Other than their house, school has to be the second safest place for a student. A bus stop is a component of school,” Gardner said.
Gardner encourages families to check their child’s bus assignment and route information early so staff can address any mistakes or questions before the start of school. The sooner the better, especially since about 18,000 of the district’s roughly 30,000 students ride buses, she said.
“I don’t want them to assume their child’s bus number, bus driver or bus stop is the same,” she said. “I don’t want any parent to be surprised the night before and you can’t get in touch with anyone.”
Families with questions about their child’s bus assignment can call the Transportation Help Center at (337) 521-7433 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Aug. 23, a district release says. The district is also hosting in-person zone support nights, when parents can speak face-to-face with transportation staff members about their child’s bus assignment, route and stop.
Representatives will be at Acadiana High, Carencro High and Northside High on Monday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, they’ll be at Ovey Comeaux High, Lafayette High and Southside High from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Double checking bus information will be especially important for parents with students at the new Raphael Baranco Elementary and Martial Billeaud Elementary schools, as well as L.J. Alleman Middle, Alice Boucher Elementary, Broussard Middle, Katharine Drexel Elementary, J.W. Faulk Elementary, Ernest Gallet Elementary, G.T. Lindon Elementary, Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary and Youngsville Middle, which were affected by rezoning.
In total, 1,075 students were rezoned. That’s about 3.6 percent of the district’s student population, Gardner said.
Some changes also came from shifting grades between schools. Fifth grade was removed from Broussard Middle and Youngsville Middle and added to Katharine Drexel and G.T. Lindon, which both had capped at fourth grade, she said.
Not all students who were rezoned will necessarily change schools. There’s an exception for students who were rezoned before their final year at their original school. For example, rising fifth graders at Katharine Drexel who are rezoned to Billeaud, which also caps at fifth grade, can stay at Katharine Drexel to complete their final year of elementary school, Gardner said.
Families who chose that option will have to provide their own transportation though, she said.
Transportation director Jonathon Watson estimated about 10 routes will be affected by the rezoning and two new schools, and six of those routes are new. Some routes will have fewer buses and some will have more, depending on the capacity needed to serve the additional students who were moved between schools.
Some students may have earlier or later pick-up and drop off times because of the changes and Watson encourages parents to be diligent in checking their child’s bus assignments. He also suggests arriving to the bus stop 15 minutes early in the morning for the first few days because of the changes.
The biggest transportation change will affect Southside High, which will have 15 bus routes serving the school this year, Watson said.
Previously, Southside High students shared buses with students from Comeaux High. The Southside High school day started at 6:45 a.m. to accommodate the same buses running to both schools. In the afternoon, Southside High students were released first and would be shuttled to Comeaux High, where they would wait for the Comeaux students to be released before heading home, he said.
“It’s very important because it was a lot of unnecessary distance they had to travel. These new routes will allow the students to get home sooner and it’ll be more effective,” Watson said.