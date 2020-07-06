After 63 years in education, Iberia Parish educator Audrey Ausberry is retiring at the top of her game, leaving what friends say is a legacy of compassion, determination and professionalism that’s unrivaled in her hometown.

The Iberia Parish School District held a retirement parade for Ausberry last week, celebrating her final week with the system after more than six decades of service. Co-workers, teacher mentees and former students piled into their cars and drove by, waving signs, delivering flowers and offering celebratory honks to honor the local education icon.

The 85-year-old Ausberry said the outpouring of affection was overwhelming. Not one to cry in public, the veteran educator said she found herself on the brink of tears several times.

“I’m a very religious person and I try to treat everyone fairly, but I didn’t know I was making such an impact,” Ausberry said.

Ausberry, a native of New Iberia, grew up as the impoverished child of sharecroppers. Her parents were determined to push their three children toward better horizons and insisted education was their ticket away from poverty.

Ausberry said she and her brothers were mocked by other children for dragging their school books home each day, but they’d dutifully study and explain their readings to their parents, or run down the street to find a neighbor who could help them with homework.

Unable to read themselves, her parents knew the pain of having limited access to knowledge and opportunity.

“They told me they felt handicapped … My mom said it was like having eyes and you can’t see,” she said.

Ausberry graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in 1953, bound for Grambling College, now Grambling State University, where she studied elementary education. She worked her way through school, cleaning houses in the mornings and evenings around classes before studying by lamplight at night, she said.

The path to teaching wasn’t always clear to Ausberry; as a young woman she was determined to become an actress and perform in New York or California, before a Grambling counselor steered her in a new direction. The counselor suggested she channel her talents into a career with better economic stability where she could also make a difference.

“He said to me, ‘Why don’t you make the classroom your stage?’ And that was the best idea that was ever given to me, that the classroom would become my stage,” she said.

Ausberry taught for 12 years, primarily as a seventh- and eighth-grade math and ELA teacher in Iberia Parish, where she worked with children from her childhood neighborhood and surrounding areas. Early in her career, she earned a master’s from the University of Oklahoma during her summer vacations and went on to complete her 30-plus graduate hours.

Teaching was about more than the curriculum. Ausberry said she wanted to show disadvantaged Black students that with hard work, positivity and encouragement they could achieve their goals while equipping them with the academic and social-emotional skills to make it happen.

“I knew I had to shape the lives from which I had come. Teach that there is hope, that we never give up hope. I knew I could do something to make other children see,” she said.

After leaving the classroom, Ausberry became an elementary curriculum and instruction supervisor at the district level, assisting in school management, training teachers and using data to ensure children were receiving needed resources. That’s how Ausberry met Park Elementary master teacher Rosalind Garrett, and helped change her career, Garrett said.

Twenty-one years ago, Garrett was a new mother stepping into a public school classroom for the first time after a three-year teaching hiatus and a background in private school education. Garrett was nervous and wanted, beyond just surviving, to be the best teacher she could. One day, during a school visit, Ausberry approached Garrett and recommended her for a committee, she said.

“She saw talents and gifts in me that I did not see at that time. I think she did that with a lot of us,” Garrett said.

“Everybody needs someone in their corner and you always need somebody to push you and say you can do more. When they push you, they push you in a way that’s positive and motivates you and inspires you,” she said.

Ausberry helped others’ talents shine and was ready with a listening ear and sage advice in the face of struggle, Garrett said. She was a model of pose and professionalism, teaching more than how to master curriculum, but also how to treat others with compassion, resolve conflicts, be emotionally available for students and find positivity during downturns, Garrett said.

She earned teachers’ respect because she made them feel empowered as professionals, she said.

Today, Garrett said she often finds herself passing along Ausberry’s wisdom and classic sayings to her daughter, Maria, who is an education major at McNeese State University. Ausberry was an example of how to be a great teacher and how to live a good life and it’s important her wisdom is carried forward, Ausberry’s mentee said.

Ausberry was also a guiding hand in the life and career of former superintendent Dale Henderson, who retired in 2018 after leading the Iberia Parish School System for 11 years. Henderson first worked for Ausberry’s husband, former principal Verge Ausberry Sr., as an English teacher before eventually moving to work alongside Ausberry at the district level.

“I believe it was destiny that I met Mr. and Mrs. Ausberry,” Henderson said.

“I’ve always considered the Ausberrys almost second parents to me,” he said.

Ausberry had a keen ability to translate her experience into actionable knowledge, recognizing connections between curriculum and education models across decades. She saw everything, from typewriters to Chromebooks, but never let herself become mired in the past; she embraced flexibility and constantly sought to push the district forward by proposing new ideas, Henderson said.

Ausberry was never afraid to share her opinions, he said.

She would step into his superintendent’s office, close the door, and dispense insights and advice about the district’s newest educational focus of the moment. It wasn’t always a “love fest,” Henderson joked, but even their disagreements were rooted in mutual respect and admiration. Henderson said even if they disagreed, he trusted Ausberry to be genuine and offer sound advice.

“It was not glory for any one person, but for the students,” he said.

The 85-year-old said her determined streak won’t be dimmed in retirement.

Ausberry still wakes up at 5 a.m. each day to exercise; plans to remain active in her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, local churches and civic organizations; and hopes to remain a volunteer in the public schools. She’s also shifting her attention to education policy and advocacy work where she might be able to make a difference.

“When we have an opportunity to come to the table, are we silent or do we speak up? Do we stand up or do we sit? It’s not like Audrey Ausberry to sit,” she chuckled.