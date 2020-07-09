Safety masks couldn’t mute the proud, joyous shouts of family and friends as roughly 100 Northside High graduates took to Cajun Field on Thursday morning, finally celebrating their postponed graduation ceremony in a moment of triumph after months of uncertainty.

The event reflected the community’s new normal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic — attendees were required to wear masks, each graduate was limited to four guest tickets and the rows of stadium seating were taped off to either block rows or designate staggered groupings of four seats where attendees could sit while socially distanced.

But virus or no virus, it was still a graduation with all the accouterments. Family members and loved ones were bedecked in novelty “grad” sunglasses and T-shirts emblazoned with senior photos of their graduate while toting balloon bouquets, flowers, congratulatory signs and oversized cut-outs of their graduate’s face.

Haylen Mallery, master of ceremonies, cheered his fellow graduates for their resiliency and ability to persevere through life’s tests, noting that life gives tests to teach lessons. The high school graduate said the current upheaval has brought into focus life’s blessings, joking that it’s also brought into focus the value of all toilet paper, even generic brands.

“This year has been an emotional rollercoaster and enduring this pain could have made us bitter or better. The challenges we’ve faced were designed to make us or break us. But ultimately, our choice was to become victors and not victims. That’s why we’re here today,” Mallery said.

Northside Principal Julia Williams praised the class’ successes, noting the 123 graduating students earned over 300 credential hours, more than twice 2019’s graduating class, and over $500,000 in scholarship awards. The class was also the first to earn college credits through a program with the Harvard Extension School, one of 29 schools in the nation selected for a pilot poetry program, Superintendent Irma Trosclair said.

The successes are important for the graduates themselves, but also their support networks including parents, grandparents, friends, teachers, religious leaders and others, Williams said. With each success they build not just a better life for themselves, but for the community. That’s never been more important than now, when we need one another more than ever, she said.

“There’s another reason for working hard and pushing yourself. A secret you may not know. The secret is ¯ we need you. When I say we, I mean your family, this school, this community and even this country…. We are lucky and blessed to count you as one of us,” Williams said.

The stadium erupted in cheers when Williams certified the ceremony and the graduates turned their tassels, pumping their fists in the air, pointing to the sky and happily waving at guests in the stands.

Jarvon Taylor, 19, said earning his diploma was his big moment of pride, but walking at graduation was a shining moment for his family, especially his mother and grandmother. As the oldest grandchild of the oldest child in the family, he knows he’s setting the tone for his younger cousins.

With everything else lost or altered because of the pandemic, Taylor said he was skeptical graduation would happen. Now afforded the chance to walk, he said he was glad to have his walk photographed and forever memorialized.

“I waited four years for it to happen like every other year with my family, but something’s better than nothing,” Taylor said. “It feels good. It feels like I actually did something.”

Myia Decuir, 19, said Thursday’s graduation walk was just the beginning of her accomplishments as she prepares for college. The graduate said she “pictured senior year differently,” but was “over the top excited” to be able to celebrate this victory with her friends and family.

“I’m speechless,” Decuir said.

The students’ felt understandable uncertainty about graduation. The ceremonies, originally slated for late May, were delayed in the hopes of safer gathering opportunities later in the summer. As case numbers have again begun to rise, the state Monday rejected the district’s proposed plans for ceremonies inside the Cajundome.

The eleventh hour change sent administrators scrambling to find a solution. Less than 48 hours before the start of the first ceremony, they partnered with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to move the ceremonies across the street and outdoors onto Cajun Field.

There were some hiccups, with District 4 school board member Tehmi Chassion lamenting that a planned live stream of the ceremony didn’t broadcast, but overall, the event was smooth. Masks were handed out for those arriving without face coverings, and attendants prompted guests to keep their masks on properly when out of their seats.

Trosclair cheered the seniors for their accomplishments despite struggles and a difficult journey, made harder in recent months by the pandemic. She expressed pride in their perseverance, wished the students success and shared the hope the graduates will be lifelong learners and build something special on the foundation their Northside experience has given them.

“Do not let the chaos and uncertainty of our times dim your hopes and dreams, but rather focus on the vast opportunities that lie ahead. Remember what you have already achieved and know that anything is possible if you’re willing to work for it,” Trosclair said.

Jeffery Journet and Lisa Journet, parents of Northside graduate Nick Isadore, said they appreciated Williams, Trosclair and the school board fighting to allow the students to have a ceremony. It’s comforting to know their son and his peers have the backing of the community, they said.

“They did it for the kids – sincerely…We’re not with him 24/7 and he needs the outside world. We are a community. No man is an island,” Journet said.

The couple and Isadore’s older sister, Jasmine Journet, donned “Congrats, Nick!” emblazoned face masks to honor the occasion. Jeffery Journet said he was proud to see his son, the youngest of four, graduate, though it was bittersweet because two of his siblings and other family members who wanted to turn out in force couldn’t be present.

Jasmine Journet said she was thrilled the district whipped together a quick solution that could keep people safe while still honoring the graduation spirit. Though hot, it was “just as good as having it at the Cajundome,” she said.

“I’m so glad they decided to do this,” Jasmine Journet said.