The Lafayette Parish School System is delaying a move to Phase 3 learning, or full-time traditional schooling, as the state prepares to transition to its Phase 3 reopening plan Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday morning the state would transition into Phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday, which is expected to mean looser restrictions for restaurants, retail stores, schools, churches gyms and possibly bars, though the exact parameters will be laid out Friday. Edwards called the move the toughest decision he’s had to make during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards cited promising numbers as a guiding factor in the decision, but repeatedly warned Louisiana residents not to assume the new phase means the pandemic is over. Precautions still need to be taken, including mask wearing in public; the statewide mask order remains in place.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Phase 3 is not a lifting of all restrictions. It is not some announcement that COVID-19 is no longer in Louisiana,” the governor said.

The shift to Phase 3 gives schools the opportunity to increase class sizes to 50 people per room and raise bus capacity to 75%, returning all students to traditional in-person learning, but Lafayette school leaders said they’re holding off on making the transition.

“Schools made great strides this week in establishing safety protocols and adhering to recommended guidelines. As we work to transition to Phase 3, our next objective is to take a measured approach in our mission to provide healthy learning environments to our students and staff,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a statement.

+10 Lafayette superintendent says schools 'in good place' as students make their much-anticipated return The much anticipated return to school was realized for Lafayette public school students this week as educators began orienting students on COV…

Lafayette public schools opened for the semester on Tuesday after a delay from an original mid-August start.

Students began on a hybrid schedule, with half of all first through 12th grade students alternating attendance days, though first through fifth grade students will transition to full-time attendance Monday. Pre-K and kindergarten students will also make the full-time transition Sept. 21 after an orientation period.

Sixth through 12th graders would remain on the hybrid attendance plan, alternating in-person classes and at-home learning.

“To better prepare our students and staff, it’s important that transitions to Phase 3 are strategic and mindful,” the statement said.

The decision to remain in Phase 2 will be reassessed over the next three weeks and an update about whether the district will shift into its Phase 3 learning plan will be announced Oct. 2. Regardless of phase, COVID-19 mitigation efforts like use of face masks, increasing cleaning and disinfection, social distancing and heightened hand washing remain in effect.

Is your child struggling with their face mask? Tips from a pediatrician to address mask challenges Face masks are the newest feature of most school uniforms this year, but unlike a new pair of tennis shoes or a school polo, face masks can co…

Lafayette public school leaders have said previously they are coordinating closely with public health and hospital leaders in the region to inform their decision making process. Relieving strain on the local health care system was a main factor in the district’s decision to delay school in August, though it was not explicitly referenced in Thursday evening’s statement about Phase 3.

In the Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 4, an area covering seven Acadiana parishes, hospital ICU bed availability was down to 6.8% Thursday, or 11 beds, across all regional hospitals.

Spokespersons for Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes, the largest regional hospital systems, said their COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, but patient influx from southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Laura and other factors have reduced beds.