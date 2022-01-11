The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will host the last stop of a four-stop state tour honoring civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement, the University of Louisiana System announced this week.
The exhibit, which will include display of the funeral hearse that carried King’s remains, will be at Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette from Feb. 14-19. Times have not been disclosed.
The “Carrying on the Dream” exhibit will launch on MLK weekend and open at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. It features a display of the hearse that carried King’s remains following his April 4, 1968, assassination in Memphis, Tennessee. There were three services held for King: one in Memphis; one at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where King had served as pastor; and one at Morehouse College in Atlanta, which King entered as a student at 15 years old in 1944.
The exhibit will also feature regional civil rights artifacts, a civil rights art piece produced by Robert Hill of the University of New Orleans and screenings of the documentary “I am MLK Jr.,” which celebrates the life and explores the character of the American icon, the UL System said.
The University of Louisiana System’s Reginald F. Lewis Scholars are partnering with Raising Cane’s to present the exhibit. The Lewis scholars include two Black male students from each of the UL System’s nine campuses.
At UL Lafayette, Lewis scholars are Caleb Franklin and JaCaleb Smith.
Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, led the preservation of the hearse and, through its exhibit, wants to remind Louisianians what King contributed to society.
“It’s important that the next generation really understands how the contributions of Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world,” Graves said. “Many of us did not get a chance to hear MLK during his lifetime, so I am hoping they will be able to appreciate him and his work through this tribute to honor his life.”
The Lewis Scholars will ensure the tour’s success through various roles. “This exhibit provides our scholars the opportunity to be a part of something much bigger than themselves,” UL System President Jim Henderson said. “Honoring the legacy of Dr. King will inspire them to dream even bigger as individuals and for others.”
Here are the scheduled tour stops for the exhibit:
• Louisiana Tech Student Center, 100 Wisteria Lane, noon-8 p.m. Jan. 16; 8-8 Jan. 17-18. Grambling State University and ULM will partner with Tech.
• Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, 800 Front St., Natchitoches, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 20-Feb. 5. Partners are Northwestern State University, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest History Museum.
• Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive. 10-6, Feb. 7-10. Partners: McNeese State University, City of Lake Charles, Ward 3 Marshall Nathan Keller.
• Blackham Coliseum, UL Lafayette, 2330 Johnston St., Feb. 14-19, TBT.
The scholars program enhances the educational experience for exemplary Black male students. Two students from each of the System’s nine member institutions are participating in the first of the three-year program, focusing on academics, social advancement and community service.