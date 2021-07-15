All Lafayette Parish School System students will be served free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year, the school district announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved waivers for the 2021-2022 school year continuing COVID-19 pandemic provisions, like expanded free meals and flexible options for meal timing and delivery to ease strain on school districts. The free meals were made possible through expansion of the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option into the school year.

The program will help support social distancing and reduced contact during meal service by eliminating the need for cafeteria workers to check individual students’ eligibility or scan their lunch cards for payment, a USDA policy memo said.

Allison Dickerson, district spokesperson, said the pandemic brought the importance of children’s nutrition and access to food to the forefront after children spent extended periods at home away from guaranteed school meals and food insecurity among families increased. Meeting children’s food needs is critical to their healthy development and success in school, she said.

While conditions have improved following the release of COVID-19 vaccines, state and local vaccination rates remain low and the pandemic isn’t over, Dickerson said.

“[It’s] a basic fundamental need to have food and water. If you don’t satisfy that basic human need you really can’t worry about education. It’s hard to concentrate on learning things when you have a tummy that’s grumbling. It’s always been important but it’s even more important now with the pandemic,” Dickerson said.

Pre-pandemic, the majority of LPSS schools offered free meals to all students under the USDA’s community eligibility provision, which provides free meals to an entire school population if 40% or more of the school’s students receive benefits like SNAP or automatically qualify because they are homeless, in foster care or in a similar category. Students at non-CEP schools who qualified for free or reduced price meals submitted individual applications.

Renee Sherville, LPSS director of child nutrition services, said in March 2020 there were 24,000 students at CEP schools in the district and another 3,500 students who qualified for free or reduced price meals on other campuses.

Dickerson said the pandemic has led to economic hardships for families and created need among families who traditionally haven’t participated in free or reduced price meal programs. With free school meals, families can save the money typically spent on meal service and use it elsewhere, she said.

“For a family that’s struggling and has reduced income during this time, every little bit helps that family get back on their feet ,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said in addition to free meals during the school day, the district will also offer free snacks during after school care and tutoring programs, maintain weekend food distributions at four school sites and offer the USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program at three schools.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program aims to expand elementary children’s exposure to a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to encourage healthy eating and broadened palates. The fruits and vegetables must be served outside breakfast and lunch feeding times as a wholly separate program, the USDA stipulates.