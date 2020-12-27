While most students are focused on essays and class projects, this fall David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy senior Cameron Theyard stepped out of the classroom to work on a different kind of school project: a professional video for the Lafayette Parish School System.

Theyard, a Broussard 17-year-old, scored a contract with the Lafayette Parish School System to produce a first-ever recruitment video for the district’s employee services department. Theyard partnered with diversity and equity talent coordinator Nicky Walker to produce a roughly four minute video that will be used as a district promotion during job fairs and recruitment events.

Walker, who assumed her role in July, said with recruitment events limited by the novel coronavirus she was searching for a new way to share the school district’s attractive qualities, such as its magnet academy program, professional development support and diverse educational settings, with potential hires.

“Certified teachers are like a jewel. If we don’t try to attract them, another district is going to pick them up really quickly,” she said. “We’re all fighting for the same thing: to get certified teachers.”

When shopping video production companies, employee services director John Mouton recommended Theyard, his former Broussard Middle student. Walker said she was impressed with Theyard’s drive, talent and ability to be a self-starter, and recognized how perfectly his background as a lifelong LPSS student aligned with the mission of the video.

“This video was about showing the beauty of Lafayette Parish, and what other wonderful way to show what Lafayette Parish can do than picking a 12th-grade student to produce this video,” she said.

Theyard scored his first media gig at age 12, producing photo and video slideshows at his church in Broussard through the children’s ministry. By 13, he booked his first wedding videography job with a couple at church and has continued building his career since, shooting commercial work for local businesses, doing media for Ascension Episcopal School and shooting senior portraits.

On the cusp of graduating from David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, Theyard said the LPSS opportunity felt just as much like a chance to give back as a job. The teen said he’s thankful for the academic and professional encouragement he’s received from teachers growing up, and said this opportunity felt like another nod that LPSS believes in him and other students.

“It definitely gave me the impression that they truly believe in their students’ capabilities, otherwise they would’ve gone with another established company. They were willing to trust one of their own students to produce this work, which means a lot,” Theyard said.

The video’s execution took roughly two months from concept approval to finished product. Walker said she sent 250 to 300 emails organizing the video’s subjects into a roughly two-week shooting schedule.

Working with Theyard, a minor and current student, took special consideration. Walker said Theyard’s mother was included in every communication and the paid contract details were coordinated with the district’s legal team to ensure appropriateness. This is the first time the district’s worked with a student in a professional capacity and there was a learning curve, Walker said.

That learning curve didn’t extend to shoot days. The two enjoyed a natural collaborative relationship as Theyard helped translate Walker’s vision to the screen, she said. Once on location, Walker handed the reins to the 17-year-old and leaned on his expertise to determine the best backgrounds, lighting and transitional scenes.

“It kind of felt rewarding knowing I’m able to lead a situation and work alongside adults that are way older than me,” he said.

The LPSS commercial has already led to other professional work for the teenager, with Theyard booking another project with the school district and receiving inquiries from businesses and groups who have seen the video and are interested in potential commercial work, he said.

Theyard said he plans to continue growing his business as he prepares to enroll at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette next fall to study marketing. The future is still a work in progress, but the 17-year-old said he wants to mentor other young creators to give them a leg up and help them avoid the early mistakes he made while building his business.