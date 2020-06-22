Voluntary workouts for multiple athletic programs are currently suspended at schools across the Acadiana area, according to school officials.

There are few details, but four parishes — Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry and Vermilion — have reported full or partial suspension of football workouts.

Allison Dickerson, public information officer for Lafayette Parish School Board, wouldn’t confirm a number or identify the schools, but she said coronavirus protocols — triggered when a student-athlete tests positive or comes in contact with someone who tests positive — have been deployed in the parish.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

4 Louisiana prep football teams have players who've tested positive for coronavirus, LHSAA says LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said four parishes have reported having one school each with football players who have tested positive f…

Under Phase 2 guidelines, high school football players have to work out in groups of 25 or fewer. No school in Lafayette Parish has had to completely suspend all workouts, Dickerson said. Only certain 25-player groups within schools have been suspended, she explained.

In Acadia Parish, superintendent Scott Richard confirmed Monday that two schools in his parish have suspended all workouts.

“We’ve had a couple of situations at two of our high schools where we’ve had to suspend summer workouts,” Richard said. “We implemented testing protocols in conjunction with the department of health and we’re following their guidance on how to move forward.”

Acadia Parish has been more aggressive than other parishes in the area by providing testing for players, coaches, family and administrators.

Richard emphasized his office “is working hand in hand with the department of health, Dr. (Tina) Stefanski and other medical professionals. Dr. Stefanski has been a tremendous help to us during this process.”

School officials also expressed concern for the safety of parents and grandparents living with football players who might have come in contact with the virus.

Iberia Parish, similar to Acadia, has chosen more stringent protections for student-athletes, according to Joel McFarland, Iberia Parish supervisor of child welfare. While the rest of the state followed Gov. John Bel Edwards' order into Phase 2, which allowed for groups of 25 to work out, Iberia Parish continued following the Phase 1 guideline limiting practice groups to 10 or fewer players “to be as safe as possible,” McFarland said.

He said Monday all schools in his parish are beginning their third week of voluntary workouts with no reports of positive tests for the coronavirus.

St. Martin is the only other Acadiana parish with no positive tests that have afffected football workouts. Athletic director Anthony Polotzola confirmed “so far, so good” for Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville and Cecilia as of Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, St. Landry athletic director Jerome Robinson confirmed Monday that Beau Chene High has suspended voluntary workouts due to a player coming in contact with someone who tested positive outside of school.

“Fingers crossed,” Robinson said. “That’s the only one so far in St. Landry Parish.”

Few details were available in Vermilion Parish, but a school official did verify that “two or three schools” had to deploy the protocols to address either a positive test or a player coming in contact with someone who tested positive.

All six parishes are taking temperatures before admitting players and coaches to workouts.

Last week, the LHSAA sent out a memo to all schools stating "any student-athlete, coach or other affiliated personnel who tests positive for COVID-19 must have a release from their physician or other medical provider in order to return to any level of sport participation."