Youngsville Middle School and a portion of Iberia Street in Youngsville were without water for several hours Tuesday after a city water line was damaged during gas line work.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said a contractor working for CenterPoint Energy to complete gas line upgrades in the city bored through a marked city water line on School Street Tuesday morning. Water was shut off to the line in order to make the repair, leaving a portion of School Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of Iberia Street without water.
Allison Dickerson, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System, said full water service was restored to the school around 12:30 p.m.
A portion of the school was without water, while the remainder had low water pressure. All bathrooms remained accessible but staff worked to divert students to bathrooms where toilets were able to flush with low water pressure, she said.
Food for lunch had been prepared in advance, allowing meal service to continue, and bottled water was brought in for students, Dickerson said.