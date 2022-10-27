The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that James Rollins has been selected as principal of Lerosen Preparatory School.
Rollins brings more than 25 years of experience as an educator to this new leadership role, according to an LPSS statement, including his most recent positions as itinerant assistant principal at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center and Carencro High School, as well as assistant principal at Lafayette High School. Prior to that, he taught physical science, health, physical education, ACT prep, and world geography.
Read more: Lafayette schools offer paraprofessionals four-year degree for $75 per month to fight teacher shortage
“Mr. Rollins brings many strengths to Lerosen Preparatory School, and is committed to ensuring that all students learn to maximize their potential," said Superintendent Irma Trosclair. "He is an experienced educator who seeks to build relationships with students, staff, and families to create the best educational experience for students.”
Rollins holds a bachelor's degree in health and physical education from the University of Louisiana of Lafayette and a master's degree in administration and supervision from Southern University of Baton Rouge.
“My mission is to foster an environment of personal responsibility and support where students learn the skills and tools necessary for their successful reacclimation into a traditional school setting," Rollins said about his new role. "Discipline is the key to life; without discipline no one will know how intelligent, talented, or athletic you are.”