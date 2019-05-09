Facing heavy rains and potential parking issues, families are still upset about Lafayette high school graduations being rescheduled to this weekend.

This year’s graduation dates were bumped up a week after the Cajundome rescheduled with the school system in January. The venue had the opportunity to host a large music concert the weekend graduations originally were booked and chose to reschedule.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is scheduled for the weekend graduations were originally planned.

“The Cajundome and its management team feel that the impact these large concerts provide to the community is too significant to pass up,” a spokesperson said at the time.

School board member Britt Latiolais said he’s still receiving angry calls from parents upset at the inconvenience the change caused. Families and students had to change vacation plans, family travel and graduation invitations, he said, and now they’ll have to struggle through rain and distant parking prospects.

The Cajundome covered the cost of reprinting invitations ordered through the school system’s approved vendor, but not all families purchased their invitations from that company, Latiolais said.

He said he wanted the public to understand this wasn’t the school system or school board’s choice. The Cajundome is the only venue of its size in the area, and there isn’t an alternative location to host graduations.

“This doesn’t fall on LPSS or the Lafayette Parish School Board. We were at the mercy of the venue,” Latiolais said.

He said he understands the Cajundome is in business to make money, but he wishes they would have honored the original agreement.

“Now in the future this is going to be something we’ll always have to wonder: Will we get bumped again?” Latiolais said.

The Cajundome has different parking plans established for Friday and Saturday graduations, and the venue has coordinated with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to utilize several of their parking lots Saturday. Additional parking lots designated for Saturday ceremonies range from just across the street to nearly a mile away.

For David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Northside High School students graduating Friday, guests can park in specified lots around the Cajundome and on the east side of Cajun Field in spaces not filled by baseball fans attending the Ragin Cajuns’ weekend series against Georgia State or car enthusiasts at the Lafayette Auto Dealers Association Car Show and Sale.

The car show begins at 9 a.m. both Friday and Saturday. Baseball games are currently scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, though times may change because of the weather.

Cajundome marketing director Casey White said parking attendants will guide guests to a general admission lot accessible through Gate 8 on West Congress Street. Handicapped parking will be available through Gate 12 on Reinhardt Drive just off Cajundome Boulevard.

She said the lots have roughly 250 and 145 spaces, respectively.

Graduating seniors and school faculty can park behind the Convention Center and Cajundome using Gate 11 on Reinhardt Drive. Attendants will check tags for parking in this lot and in the handicapped lot, White said.

Parking at Cajun Field is accessible from West Congress Street and Cajundome Boulevard, White said.

For Saturday graduations, attendees will have the additional option to park along UL’s fraternity and sorority row. The parking lots are split across Coliseum Road and can be accessed from Reinhardt Drive and Souvenir Gate. This is the closest parking option to the Cajundome of the available additional parking.

Guests can also park in the UL REC Field parking lot on Coliseum Road, the campus parking lot on the corner of Coliseum Road and St. Landry Street, at Blackham Coliseum off Johnston Street and at the UL REC parking lots on Cajundome Boulevard near Lamson Park.

“It may not be as close as some people would like but there will be plenty of parking,” White said.

Most of the lots are in walking distance of the Cajundome, she said.

The Cajundome will offer shuttle service from these farther lots. Guests should look for a sign designating the shuttle’s pick up locations at each lot, White said.

She said the Cajundome will likely have tents set up to shelter guests from the rain while they wait for the shuttle.

The additional lots and shuttle service are available only Saturday because that’s when the largest graduations are taking place, White said. The Cajundome staff felt confident the available parking at the Cajundome and Cajun Field can handle the crowds on Friday, she said.