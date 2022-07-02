South Louisiana Community College plans to open six additional food pantries at its satellite campuses in Acadiana — nine in all in eight parishes – probably by January 2023.
Morgan Wampler, SLCC development officer, said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will donate $45,000 to help the two-year, public college open the additional food pantries.
SLCC opened “The Pantry” on three campuses — Lafayette, Abbeville and Opelousas — last semester and, with the additional money, will open pantries at their campuses in Crowley, Ville Platte, New Iberia, St. Martinville, Franklin and Morgan City. Wampler said BC/BS agreed to donate the money last month and she has visited the six other campuses to choose locations for the new pantries.
“We are looking for good locations on each campus,” she said. “Private but accessible. And we are shooting for opening next spring semester, which starts in January.
“We have some good spots. Private, easy, around campus lounges where student hang out.”
Privacy is a big deal, she said. Students ought not feel intimidated or embarrassed by accessing free food and personal items at the pantries if and when they need them. She said it takes a lot for some students to accept help, and she doesn’t want lack of privacy to be a barrier.
Campus spokeswoman Anne Falgout said a 2021 survey showed that 52 percent of SLCC students said that at times they felt like they didn’t have enough food for themselves. Thus, the pantry.
Wampler said students are invited to fill out a short form at The Pantry when they access goods; some 1,080 students have done so this year — about 200 a month.
Available at The Pantry on the Lafayette campus Friday were Ramen noodles, oatmeal, grits, macaroni and cheese, crackers, cereal bars and more. Single-serve meals move well. So do cans with pull-tops, which are easy to “grab and go,” Falgout said.
The Pantry also offers toothbrushes, toothpaste and other personal products.
“You never know what you might need,” Falgout said. “Unexpected circumstances can knock you out. For example, if you lose electricity for a couple of days you might lose everything in your freezer.”
Faculty and staff typically donate to the pantries and sometimes students themselves donate, including those who’ve accessed supplies and food before. Some donations come from off campus, including from Ossun Elementary School, which gave 12 large boxes of food in May.
“There are lots of good people with good intentions who want to help,” Falgout said.
Wampler said campus directors will be in charge of the food pantries.
The Louisiana Legislature passed and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill this year to create “Hunger-Free Zones” on campuses, and Falgout and Wampler said SLCC is keeping track of requirements to be designated such a zone and share in possible grants.