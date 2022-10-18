South Louisiana Community College’s fall enrollment numbers barely made it through the door before students began signing up this week for their spring semester classes.
Collise Dupont, interim associate dean of students and enrollment management, said the two-year school has counted 6,132 students this semester — 5,552 earning academic credits, 580 pursuing short-term workforce training courses in areas such as carpentry, plumbing, commercial drivers and allied health positions. That latter total may increase if SLCC adds additional short-term courses this semester in areas like fiber optic technicians, for which there is imminent demand.
“That’s about the same as (fall semester) last year,” Dupont said Tuesday. In fact, enrollment was slightly higher this fall, and Dupont was happy with any increase at all. Most of the state’s schools continue to struggle to match pre-COVID numbers.
“We were honestly surprised with our overall success to reach the enrollment of last year,” he said. But he’s expecting bigger things, as Louisianians move past COVID-19 and resume their pre-pandemic lives.
For example, he said, high school guidance counselors were hard-pressed last year to guide students to complete their junior and senior coursework and earn their high school diplomas, let alone worry about advising them for college. Dupont said last year there were fewer opportunities for “college days” or visits to high schools to recruit for SLCC.
“We’re still trying to get the word out,” he said, about opportunities at SLCC.
Students enrolled for credits usually seek to transfer to four-year colleges or universities. This fall, 1,848 SLCC students are enrolled in general studies and 588 students are enrolled in the associate of business degree program. Other popular degree programs are business administration, criminal justice, paramedics, nursing and practical nursing. Nine hundred thirty students are enrolled as non-degree students.
Among students pursing workforce training, popular programs are emergency medical technicians, maritime students, healthcare, construction trades and automotive. Workforce, non-credit programs are typically shorter in duration.
Dupont said non-credit programs are “still growing” — SLCC recently secured a fiber optic tech teacher and is seeking to initiate a class to satisfy employer demand in this market. He said SLCC is not hitting “pre-COVID” numbers yet, but they are sending the word out.
He said that his department and institutions around the state are facing challenges in maintaining and growing enrollment because of an expected drop in the number of high school graduates starting in 2025. He and SLCC spokesperson Anne Falgout said all schools are looking at the same data that reflect a plunge in birthrates that will be reflected in fewer high school graduates.
Dupont said that means that SLCC must retain a higher percentage of students and focus on non-traditional students — typically older students who are returning for retraining or a college degree. That’s part of SLCC’s five-year plan, now in development. The state’s two-year system is developing a plan through 2030.
The two-year system seeks to be accessible to students, to recruit vigorously but to retain its students through their education to completion. The system, he said, is not just “front end” but also focused on degree or certificate completion rates.
To that end, he said, SLCC at its nine campuses in eight parishes is promoting early guidance for entering students to help them choose the programs suitable for them and to guide through the program’s finish line. Skilled advisers will meet with most new students enrolled for spring – especially first-time students and transfers.
He said more than 1,100 students have enrolled so far for spring semester.