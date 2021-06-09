The rebuilding projects for Carencro Heights Elementary, Lafayette High and Prairie Elementary entered the next phase of development last week after the school board voted to approve architects for the two elementary projects and open the qualifications process for the Lafayette High rebuild.

The Lafayette school board voted unanimously to appoint Barras Architects for the Carencro Heights Project and Poché Prouet Associates for the Prairie Elementary project. The schools, along with Lafayette High, were approved for rebuilding at a special May 19 meeting. The board, with next year’s budget, has saved over $27 million in recurring revenue to support bond sales to fund the three projects.

The architects were selected via direct assignment.

The school board members for those schools, Tommy Angelle and Britt Latiolais, coordinated with staff to recommend architects for the projects. The selections were based on a list of firms vetted and rated during the request for qualifications, or RFQ, process for recent school wing additions. That list was approved for use for future projects during a March special meeting while the school system revamps its process for selecting professionals for capital projects.

There were some questions about the approach; board members Kate Labue, District 7, and Don Aguillard, District 9, suggested the board execute a new RFQ process for the rebuilds, or have staff and Superintendent Irma Trosclair provide the recommendation and conduct an analysis instead of board member direct assignment. After rehashing discussions from March’s meeting they ultimately opted to move forward with the recommended firms.

Latiolais, whose district includes Prairie Elementary, said he proposed Poché Prouet Associates for the Prairie project because they were the top scored firm on the available list and after researching past projects of theirs in his district, namely construction of Charles Burke Elementary and a wing addition at Ridge Elementary, he felt confident in their ability to execute the project on time and on budget.

“I am responsible to the voters of District 5. I answer to them. We have to take care of our tax dollars. I know without a doubt these people are going to do that. This responsibility falls solely on me because it’s in my district; If they do a great job I’ll probably never hear anything about it, but if they do a bad job I guarantee I’ll hear it,” Latiolais said.

Angelle, who represents District 2, said he recommended Barras Architects because the firm’s architects have been in business for decades and have successfully executed projects for the school system in the past, most recently the wing addition at Woodvale Elementary. Angelle said he wanted to give the firm the opportunity to take on a large project for the district.

“I think it was more than fair to allow them to do us a good job at Carencro Heights, even though they’re not one of the larger firms in Lafayette,” he said.

The new Prairie Elementary will be built on a 22-acre property in the 1100 block of Rue de Belier the board purchased in 2018; the school currently sits at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and West Congress Street. In 2018 the board also purchased a 10.5 acre property adjacent to Carencro Heights Elementary to support construction of a new school.

For the Lafayette High School project, the board unanimously approved advertisement of request for qualifications for the project.

District 6 board member Justin Centanni, whose district includes Lafayette High, said after the meeting he felt soliciting applications through an RFQ process was the best approach because of the project’s complexity; Lafayette High will likely be built on its existing site, which requires navigating a dense neighborhood, operating around the school’s population and coordinating area traffic, among other needs.

The RFQ documents for Lafayette High were tailored for the high school project, with adjusted category topics, like familiarity with Lafayette High’s site challenges and proposed approach to phased construction, and changes to the weight of category scores to reflect the unique struggles of the project, he said.

“It’s a large project. It’s a complex project. It’s going to require a lot of disciplines from engineering to architecture to site planning to traffic planning. We have to really make sure we get the right firm in place to guide this project from birth to completion,” Centanni said.

LPSS new construction projects director Joseph Brew said the top three candidates from the RFQ evaluation process will be invited for interviews by the district and a choice will be recommended to the superintendent and school board. For the Prairie and Carencro Heights projects, the next step is to execute contracts with the selected architects, he said.

Brew said he’s developing a plan of action for the elementary school projects.

“Now is a great and exciting time for the parish ... and I’m looking forward to communicating to everyone the progress and happy to report the evolution of all these designs. We’ll definitely keep the committees, the superintendent, schools and the board well informed of the status of everything,” Brew said.