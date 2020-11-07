Disadvantaged families in need of internet have a few extra weeks to apply for a new free in-home internet assistance program launched as a partnership between the Lafayette Parish School System and Love Our Schools partners.

The deadline, originally set for Oct. 30, was extended to Nov. 24, the last day before students break for the Thanksgiving holiday, LPSS spokesperson Allison Dickerson said.

Dickerson estimated around 700 applications were received by Oct. 30, and Todd Mouton, executive director of the Pugh Family Foundation, said as of Friday there were 827 applications from 662 unique households. That’s around 12% of students initially believed to be without internet access from a May survey.

In a new survey included in students’ handbooks, 1,666 respondents have so far said they lack home internet access, Mouton said. Dickerson said the response rate is not yet 100% but it gives a good snapshot of where the district may stand now.

Ryan Domengeaux, CEO of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, said they’re working to verify those numbers, but they’re hopeful their internet-focused efforts, like distributing hot spots, offering $10 monthly internet through partner providers and boosting school internet out to parking lots helped bring the numbers down from roughly 7,000 students to 1,600.

The goal is to ensure every child has internet access outside school, but each child reached is a success, he said.

“I’m incredibly happy. I’d be ecstatic if the number was 100%, every kid in our school district connected, but to have 800 applications for the home internet program put together through the community’s efforts — that’s tremendous,” Domengeaux said.

“It’s not perfect yet but we sure are far ahead of where we were,” he said.

The in-home internet assistance program has been in development since the pandemic began, one of several initiatives spearheaded by Love Our Schools partners to secure more equal learning opportunities for all students through internet access.

The initiative received funding in August as part of a $1.5 million school board allocation, which pulled funds from the capital projects reserve fund and from CARES Act dollars.

The program is open to LPSS students who attend a community eligibility provision (CEP) school or who qualify for free or reduced price lunch, and haven’t had home internet access since at least July 1. Applications are available in English and Spanish online at https://sites.google.com/lpssonline.com/smarts/home or at LPSS school sites.

Dickerson said once Nov. 24 arrives the school system and Love Our Schools partners will review applications and decide if the deadline needs to be extended again. Regardless, as long as there’s funding for the program, it could be possible to add households if there are stragglers who haven’t received the news, she said.

To date, the school system and partners have left voicemails, sent text messages through their automated system, sent paper fliers home with students, posted on social media and had partner organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana educate families about the program, she said.

“I think the message at this point is to check on your neighbors and make sure they have internet. If they don’t, tell them about the low-cost packages and that this deadline has been extended by a few weeks,” Mouton said.

The school system has partnered with two providers — LUS Fiber and Cox Communications — to provide connections to approved applicants. Under the LUS Fiber contract, each household will receive 25 Mbps of filtered wireless internet at a cost to the school system of $19.99 per month, with a one-time $375 installation fee.

Under the Cox contract, the cost varies depending on how many households participate; there’s a flat monthly rate of $9.95 for the internet service, but a varied monthly fee to provide content filtering. The content filtering will cost $10 monthly for 2,500 participants or more, $15 monthly for between 1,000 and 1,500 participants and $25 monthly for fewer than 1,000 participants, the contract said.

Families will not have a choice of internet provider. That will be determined by geography and equal distribution of applications between the two participating businesses, Domengeaux said.

The goal is to begin connecting families in the next two weeks, they said.

LUS Fiber will send technicians to set up the connection, while Cox will mail the necessary equipment for self-installation. The Cox contract mentioned staff working with the district and Love Our School’s Link and Learn Help Desk have been briefed to provide guidance in the installation process.

The internet will be filtered, which means only approved academic websites can be accessed using the network, in accordance with an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Mouton said LUS Fiber is currently testing the filtering process now and they hope to have the test wrapped by early next week. The company is working with LPSS’ IT department to test the service on Chromebooks.

Dickerson cheered the partnership and the community’s willingness to rally around students when education was upended at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Educating our children affects everyone in the community. Education is important to everyone because these are our future generations, and for people to recognize that and take part in this and do something in a proactive way to make sure our children are continuing their education during this time, that’s just a great thing in this community,” Dickerson said.