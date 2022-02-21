South Louisiana Community College has launched a program to help residents in three area parishes to determine and meet their educational goals.
Armed with a five-year, $1.16 million federal grant, the program will help guide people in St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes to:
- Obtain their high school equivalency.
- Enroll in or finish two-year programs, seek bachelor’s degrees.
- Find workforce training that will make them viable or more viable members of the workforce.
“Program representatives are on standby to guide adults as they consider the best possible solutions to meet their educational needs and career goals, whether it is enrolling at SLCC or any other college or university in the region,” Andre Perez, SLCC executive director of academic and strategic initiatives, said in an issued statement.
“For adults who haven’t achieved high school equivalency, this grant can help these individuals enroll in a local adult education program and concurrently enroll in a college program, all while preparing to take the HiSET exam.”
The program opened last month by establishing a Southern Rural Educational Opportunity Center at the Acadiana Workforce Solutions building, 609 Ember Drive, on the SLCC campus in New lberia. The office opens a “gateway” to connect participants to services for financial aid, to connect people with high school or equivalency programs, to provide college tours and bring other educational information to those who seek it.
Two positions were funded: Joshua Perrodin is an educational outreach specialist who has been on board at SLCC for two months. A program manager is being sought.
The five-year grant for the TRiO Educational Center came through the U.S. Department of Education. Such programs have operated at Southeastern Louisiana University and Southern University in Shreveport and were opened this year at SLCC, Baton Rouge Community College and Southern University in New Orleans. This was SLCC’s first TRiO grant.
Nationwide, the programs are traditionally found in areas with populations of disadvantaged, underserved residents with a desire to attend a college or university. SLCC applied for two TRiO grants but obtained the one in St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes.
“We are going to provide services to anyone who applies,” Perrodin said. Services are provided to residents 19 years or older. Participants can be U.S. citizens, permanent residents, resident aliens or people who show intent to become a permanent resident.
Services include information on educational programs, information about financial assistance, application assistance, guidance for academic, career and technical programs and more. Although the program is based at SLCC, prospective clients can choose enrollment elsewhere.
Perrodin said services are free. The intent is that two-thirds of the program clients will be low-income or first-generation students. Veterans and veterans’ families are also eligible for guidance.
“We don’t push them to SLCC but provide information about where they want to go,” he said. “SLCC is our house but we function independently.”
People who seek guidance might have no high school completion, some college credits or might be people with two-year degrees with an eye toward a bachelor’s degree.
“We facilitate the goals of the participant,” Perrodin said. “The method of education is up to the student: online, in class, whatever.”
He said he will meet with students on the phone, in person or virtually.
For more information about SLCC’s Southern Rural Educational Opportunity Centers, to make an appointment to meet with a representative, or to apply to the program, please visit the SLCC’s website at www.solacc.edu/college-for-you, email eoc@solacc.edu or call 337-373-3244.