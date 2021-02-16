Lafayette Parish School System will close all schools and facilities Wednesday, with system leaders citing the "best interest and safety for students, faculty and staff."

The school system weighed closing the schools, which were closed Monday and Tuesday for the Mardi Gras holiday, after temperatures plunged to a low in the mid-teens Tuesday morning.

Snow 'done' in Lafayette, but more wintry weather may be headed for Louisiana Freezing weather that gripped the Acadiana region Monday night and early Tuesday resulted from the second of two cold fronts that moved into t…

Temperatures in the 20s were expected overnight and into Wednesday morning, with chances of precipitation at 100%.

"We will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and ask that families refer to the LPSS website and Facebook page for updates regarding school status for Thursday," the school system said in an issued statement.