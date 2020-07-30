Lafayette parents are scrambling to make final decisions about whether to enroll their children in the Lafayette Online Academy as the online program deadline looms Monday.

The deadline to confirm a slot in the Lafayette Online Academy is Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The Lafayette Online Academy is a self-guided, online learning alternative for K-12 students who do not want to attend in-person classes this fall because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The curriculum is completed through the Edgenuity learning platform and students watch pre-recorded lessons and then complete virtual assignments, quizzes and tests.

Allison Dickerson, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Parish school system, said as of Thursday morning, 7,500 applications had been submitted for the program, about a quarter of the system’s enrollment.

The applications don’t signal hard student enrollment numbers, and the district is asking parents who’ve applied to commit to their child’s spot or be purged from the program as the district tries to make staffing decisions before the Aug. 17 school start date. Teachers will be assigned to support the online academy and assist students as a supplement to their virtual coursework.

“What we were concerned about is the parents who signed up four weeks ago, three weeks ago and didn’t have all the information that’s available today. That’s one of the reasons we are having the recommitment form because new information developed that may have changed people’s minds,” Dickerson said.

The district sent a mass email Wednesday asking parents to confirm their child’s enrollment.

Dickerson said the district has been contacted by large groups of parents who did not receive the initial confirmation email and they’re resending the correspondence. Parents are asked to check their spam folders.

If parents did not receive the email, they should be proactive in contacting their child’s base school counselor or a Lafayette Online Academy counselor to confirm their enrollment, Dickerson said.

Sheila Demouchet, a Youngsville mother of four, was one of the parents missed on the original email. She said she didn’t receive the commitment email until about noon Thursday and had been feverishly checking her email inbox and spam folders after seeing news of the commitment request on the news Wednesday evening.

Demouchet said she has not been contacted by the school system about her children’s enrollment in the Lafayette Online Academy since she applied July 18. She said she received a basic confirmation email stating the application had been received and she would receive more information in the coming weeks, but it was unclear whether the email served as a confirmation for all four children’s applications or only one child’s.

The mother of four said she’s tried to wait patiently in the two weeks since, but she didn’t know what to expect — should she be waiting for a contact from the school system? Should she be contacting each school herself to confirm enrollment and make plans?

“It’s just not clear. I feel like it’s very hard to understand what the parent is required to do,” Demouchet said.

Dickerson said the school system had originally announced its intention to have school-based committees contact each family to discuss their application and answer questions about whether the Lafayette Online Academy was the best fit for their child, but that plan was phased out as applications rose into the thousands and more information was released publicly.

Instead, the district focused on sharing information online, answering the most common questions with FAQs and asking parents to contact their base school’s counselor for more specific needs, she said.

Demouchet said she spoke to a counselor from Southside High after sending a direct email Wednesday and was working quickly to try to get counselors or staff members on the phone at her other children’s schools before the Monday deadline.

The Southside counselor informed Demouchet if her son returns to the Southside campus in January, he would not be reintegrated into traditional classes and would be kept with a separate pod of students who will finish the year out through virtual programs with the assistance of a teacher.

Demouchet said she was shocked by the news because Lafayette Online Academy materials and information from the district had not made it clear that high school students would not return to a traditional classroom, but she said it hasn’t deterred her from going virtual. It’s unclear if a similar policy will apply to her elementary and middle school students, she said.

The Youngsville mother has a child who is a junior at Southside High, sixth and eighth graders at Youngsville Middle and a first grader at Green T. Lindon Elementary. She’s kept them home since school was closed in March as case numbers have risen and family members have gotten the virus.

Demouchet said her stepmother and her fiancé’s mother both tested positive for COVID-19. Her stepmother was hospitalized and received oxygen treatments and therapy, though she was never put on a ventilator. They still have good and bad days, even after technically recovering. She also has acquaintances who have died from the disease, she said.

“I was on the fence about (the Lafayette Online Academy) because their health comes first to me, but at the same time, I’m not a professional. I wasn’t trained to teach … I don’t want to set them up for failure. I don’t want to set them back. … But then my stepmom tested positive sometime last month, not even a full month ago, and that was the final straw for me. I’m going to keep them home,” Demouchet said.

She said she’s concerned about guiding her children through the Common Core-style materials, but she’s fortunate to be able to closely monitor their learning while earning her massage therapy license online . Demouchet said she’s already begun developing a learning schedule to get her children into a routine and ensure they reach the necessary weekly benchmarks.

It will be difficult, but they’ll make it through, she said.

“I feel like I can protect them better at home,” Demouchet said.