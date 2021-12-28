The greatest value in gaining R1 research status for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette may not rest in competing for funding against other well-positioned, elite research institutions.
Ramesh Kolluru, associate provost and vice president of research, innovation and economic development at UL, said the greater value of elite research status comes when an institution like UL offers itself as a research partner to other R1 universities.
“It makes us competitive to collaborate with them,” he said of R1 institutions like LSU and Tulane, the other two R1 universities in Louisiana. “It’s more about collaboration.”
Kolluru said less than 2% of federal research and development dollars make their way to Louisiana institutions. UL’s designation as an R1 institution may tilt the table toward this state receiving more research money, funding in which UL might share with research partners.
The Chronicle of Higher Education recently reported that The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education had upgraded UL to the most elite doctoral institution research classification, shared by institutions like Baylor, Brown, Cal Tech, Duke, Georgia Tech and Johns Hopkins.
Others that moved from R2 to R1 status, signifying “very high research activity,” included Baylor, Kent State, North Dakota State, Old Dominion, University of Denver, Memphis, University of Texas at San Antonio and Utah State.
Kolluru said the announcement was made as UL Lafayette was completing final exams, at fall graduation and as the football team was preparing to play its bowl game. To keep the announcement from getting lost in the rush of other events on campus, UL said it would make a larger announcement near the start of the spring semester.
Kolluru said the university has been preparing to climb into the top research status for “the last six or seven decades,” since it began offering doctoral programs.
“The designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning is recognition of the strength of our research program,” said E. Joseph Savoie, UL president. “It is a tribute to the faculty, staff and researchers whose work has pushed the bounds of scholarship and innovation and drawn significant national and international attention to the university and to the region it is proud to serve.”
The ratings were the first released since 2018, the Chronicle said. The next ratings will come in three years. Kolluru said universities can fall from R1 to R2 just like they can rise from R2 to R1. “We’ve got to build on it,” he said.
Among advantages of being rated R1, Kolluru said, is that graduate students and faculty follow the ratings and want to be where they can become most successful with their research. He said other institutions from around the state called after the news was made known, offering congratulations.
He said credit for the success starts with UL’s leadership, starting with Savoie, and reflects well on previous administrations, such as Ray Authement’s, which targeted top tier research capabilities as a goal.
“We’ve always had competing demands for dollars,” Kolluru said, during down economies. But “those in leadership set an agenda. Doctor Savoie and I had the opportunity to say, ‘…This is what we want to be.’ We set a vision and challenge and direction for ourselves.”
He said the university leadership would meet at the beginning of next semester to plan a formal announcement of the new rating.