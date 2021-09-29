KRVS public radio revealed this week that four-time Grammy nominee Cedric Watson will launch La Nation Créole, a weekly hour-long program, at 4 p.m. Sunday. The announcement comes at the start of Créole Heritage Month.

Pat Mould, KRVS general manager, said Watson expressed interest to the station about doing a radio show based on the music of Créole-speaking countries and islands, such as Haiti, the Dominican Republic, St. Lucia, Guadeloupe and Dominica. The shows will largely be pre-recorded because of Watson’s schedule as a musician.

KRVS announced Monday on social media that Watson’s program was coming.

“We're excited to announce that Cedric Watson is joining the line-up of producers here at KRVS! Join Cedric for some international Creole grooves each Sunday at 4 PM for La Nation Créole,” the station wrote on its Facebook page.

Mould said Watson speaks “impeccable Créole” and would present principally in that language on the show. Watson said more specifically the show would be broadcast in French-based Louisiana Creole, which the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, has called an endangered language spoken by only some 7,000 to 9,000 people in Louisiana, Texas, California and Illinois. Google has developed an app to help teach the language.

Watson, a native of San Felipe, Texas, said he was exposed to the language, though not exhaustively, by family members on his mother’s side.

“I had an uncle who could say bad words; his fiancé spoke the language fluently,” he said. “I picked it up by asking other people.”

No one in his house spoke fluent Créole, but his great grandmother’s cousin spoke the language and “didn’t run him off” when he wanted to learn some.

He moved to Louisiana at 19 and was inspired by young people in Acadiana who were learning and preserving French and Cajun French, including Blake Miller, who hosts a show on KRVS. Watson studied French in Louisiana and then in an immersion program at Université Sainte-Anne in Nova Scotia.

Since then, Watson has been a student of the Créole language and culture, oftentimes self-directed. He said he rides the roads of Louisiana and studies homes that incorporate Créole architectural features along with Cajun features. The cultures in Louisiana borrow frequently from one another, he said.

Watson has traveled to many Créole countries himself and listens to French Créole singers from around the world. Their music will be featured on his program.

He said he will use his program to teach, to point out similarities in cultures that complement one another — sometimes without people being fully cognizant about it.

“We will be taking these different styles of music, discussing how they evolve and share the same characteristics, but developed differently in different regions,” he said.

Watson lives in St. Martin Parish, where there is a Créole French conversation group that is helping to keep the language alive. He was recently engaged to a Créole woman from Guadeloupe who embraces the culture and also hosts a radio program.

Mould said in keeping with KRVS’ mission, Watson’s program will educate people about Créole language and culture. He said it would fit seamlessly into a spot that follows Encore, a program of classic Cajun and Créole music from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette archives. The show is hosted by Megan Brown Constantin of the acclaimed Cajun and country fusion band T’Monde.

Mould said the 4 o’clock slot was formerly filled by a news program, which broke up the flow of music programs on Sunday afternoons.