The Lafayette Education Foundation is accepting nominations for its 22nd annual teacher awards.
The foundation's annual awards program honors teachers at Lafayette public, private and parochial schools for their dedication to the profession. Each year, 16 finalists are selected from hundreds of teachers who are nominated by current or former students, parents or others in the community.
The finalists will be honored in an Academy Awards-style ceremony at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, complete with red carpet interviews and live entertainment Jan. 29.
This is the perfect time to say thank you to a teacher who has made a difference in the life of a child or a family, organizers said.
Nominations can be submitted by members of the public, fellow educators, parents and current or former students for active educators. It doesn't matter how many years have passed since the person was affected by the educator.
Nominees must be active educators in Lafayette Parish public, charter, private or parochial schools.
Online and downloadable nomination forms are available at www.lefoundation.org. Completed nomination forms MUST be accompanied by a written explanation of why this teacher is being nominated. Finalists are selected based on the written explanation, not the number of nominations received.
Deadline for nominations is Oct. 31.