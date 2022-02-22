Lafayette Middle School welcomed Zaila Avant-garde, the first Black person to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, presenting her with the key to the city at a Louisiana Black History Month event on Tuesday.
Avant-garde entered the school auditorium on University Avenue, where more than 100 students hungry to meet her cheered, clapped and listened to her story. Lafayette kid reporter Zhorie’l Tapo, 13, interviewed Avant-garde about her past and future projects. She also signed dozens of autographs.
“It’s so nice to be here. Something I would like to do, that motivates me, is being an inspiration for others,” Avant-garde said before the event.
Middle school years are a gateway to high school, and for many, they can be a turning point to adulthood. But, sometimes, young people are not quite ready.
“I, myself, sometimes, well, I am not looking forward to being an adult, and it is totally normal,” she joked, smiling, with reporters. “I am only 15 years old. Getting the chance to travel so much is something I didn’t expect.”
For Avant-garde, a native of Harvey, her victory in the spelling competition in 2021 drew much attention. Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and sports celebrities like LeBron James celebrated her on social media.
She was featured on international media like BBC World and made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC. Sports Illustrated also selected her as SportsKid of the Year 2021.
She earned her fame by winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a title she won by correctly spelling the word murraya. But her parents realized far earlier that she had the potential to be an exceptional talent in so many other fields.
“When I was 8, they gave me as a birthday gift a copy of the Guinness book, and that triggered my ambitions,” she said during the interview with Tapo. “I wanted to be part of that book, and I found a way to be in it.”
In November 2019, she broke her first two Guinness records, for most bounce juggles in one minute with three basketballs — 231 — and for most bounces of four basketball in 30 seconds — 307. In November 2020, she set the record for the most bounce juggles in one minute, 255, using four basketballs.
Avant-garde is one of the top eighth grade basketball prospects in the U.S. Her personal heroes include NBA stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and WNBA star Diana Taurasi.
“When I was 5, I was so energetic. I had so much energy that my parents introduced me to basketball to pour it out,” she said. “So, basketball became my life, too.”
But words and books remain her first love.
“I spent two years memorizing words, doing spelling competitions, reading, writing,” Avant-garde said. “I love doing it.”
She also gave tips to Lafayette Middle students on how to handle the pressure. “For me, it is a mental game,” she said. “I just try not to think that there is pressure on me. I keep doing what I do. It worked.”
Tapo said it “feels good to know that not only adults do big things, but that also kids can do big things.” She said she believes that people need to know she is making history at such a young age. “It’s important that we talk about this, especially during Black History Month,” she said.
Irma Trosclair, superintendent of the Lafayette Parish school system, presented Avant-garde with the key to the city before the event.
“On behalf of our great city, I want to present to you the key to the city,” she said. “We are privileged and honored to have you here, and I have no doubts you will inspire the young women and men inside this school.”
Looking ahead, Avant-garde seemed to think even bigger.
“I would love to become an NBA coach or be a WNBA player,” she said. “Or, working at NASA.”