All facets of the education system were turned upside down by the novel coronavirus pandemic, including private tutoring, which is adapting to meet the moment with virtual services and new daytime arrangements for children in virtual or hybrid learning.

Acadiana schools took different approaches when school buildings were shut down in mid-March; some shifted to virtual coursework and teaching, while others like the Lafayette Parish School System offered supplemental learning materials but scrapped required learning because of a broad lack of internet and device access among students.

Some parents turned to tutors to keep their children’s skills from slipping away during the five to six months they were out of school, while others are considering help now that children are returning and learning losses are being assessed, tutors said.

However, it wasn’t the immediate rush some tutors expected. Colin Leonard, owner and lead tutor of Lafayette Math, said he expected there’d be a surge in interest in video tutoring sessions in the spring when schools closed but business lagged until finals season in May.

“I thought that once everybody couldn’t go to school that there would be a lot of calls for virtual and online tutoring. That actually took a couple weeks before that happened. Even when it happened it wasn’t as much as I thought. I think a lot of people were trying to adjust to the new normal and I imagine there were a lot of parents just trying to get their kids through the day,” he said.

Other tutors also reported similar trends. Christy Sharon, owner of the Sylvan Learning of Acadiana franchise, said business remained solid but the summertime, usually a busy period, was notably slower as parents wavered between balancing learning and safety, and interest didn’t pick up until around July as details on the return to school began to trickle out, she said.

Leonard and Karen Dugas, of Above the Limit Tutoring, said they had to pare down their contract tutoring staffs to zero and are still biding time until they can bring staff back. The tutors said they expect student tutoring needs will become more evident in the next month as instruction begins and students are assessed for learning losses.

Kids are going to need extra help and one-on-one attention, they said.

Leonard, who works primarily with high school and college students, said he’s seen earlier than usual interest from college students who tried virtual learning in the spring and said the process wasn’t working well for them. With the college enrollments, his tutoring roster has bounced back to 15 students, about half his usual volume.

Live Oak Elementary teacher Erika Godfrey, who runs Brilliant Minds Academy on the side, said she already has more students on her roster than an average semester, between 25 and 30 compared to an average 17 to 18 students. Godfrey credits the spike to Lafayette Online Academy and charter students learning virtually, but expects to see more traditional after school interest soon.

“I definitely think more kids are going to be coming in once they do diagnostic testing and see where the kids are,” she said.

Tutoring services have shifted their offerings to include virtual sessions to appeal to customers concerned about in-person interactions while the virus is active in the community, while others have expanded daytime hours to serve students opting for virtual learning at home or attending school on a hybrid schedule.

Sharon said Sylvan’s three Acadiana locations shifted to virtual sessions within a week of school’s closure in March. It was a challenge, but Sharon and her 15 to 20 part-time tutors were able to lean on the knowledge and resources of other Sylvan franchisees, who Sharon networked with via Facebook.

This week, she launched a “school support” option, where students can work with a tutor for 2-hour blocks during the school day, freeing parents to get work done or complete necessary errands while children tackle their online coursework. Sharon said the concept developed out of her own needs as a working mother after she realized it would be much harder to ensure her child’s learning once physically back in the office.

“There are a lot of moms like me who need somebody to oversee and make sure their kids are doing what they need to be doing. The last thing I want to do at 5:30 is have to oversee a full day of distance learning as well as dinner and everything else we have to do on a normal basis after work,” Sharon said.

Dugas and Godfrey are offering similar services; Dugas is offering two-hour blocks Monday through Thursday while Godfrey is offering three-hour sessions, with daytime sessions overseen by her four learning coaches. Dugas said the biggest challenge with the new service was striking the right balance between providing meaningful support to kids — and relief to parents — without edging into babysitting territory.

“I’ve had a couple parents ask if I’d be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. but the tutoring center isn’t big enough for that. I also never want to get into a babysitting situation. I want to focus on academics and providing a quality service,” Dugas said.

Leonard said he’s opted not to offer daytime learning blocks. Leonard works as an adjunct professor at South Louisiana Community College and an academic support tutor at Schools of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, so a major service shift wasn’t in the cards. The Lafayette Math owner said he’s sticking to private in-person lessons at his center on Jefferson Street and virtual tutoring.

Leonard said he improved the flow and level of interaction in his Zoom sessions by investing in a graphing tablet, which allowed him to work problems by hand with a stylus and have the results show on his and his student’s shared screens. Dugas made a similar investment and said it’s become a new way to expand and maintain her business, not just a move to meet a temporary demand out of desperation.

Now, the Above the Limit owner has been able to tutor students out of state and work remotely, even giving her the flexibility to maintain appointments while moving one of her sons to graduate school in Georgia. Sharon with Sylvan similarly praised the opportunities that have opened up virtually; she’s brought in specialized tutors from other states to work with students virtually and the center’s ACT prep courses may remain virtual permanently into the future, because it frees up time in teens’ busy schedules.

Even with a growth in virtual services, in-person sessions have remained a priority for some parents. Tutoring services, like schools, have had to adapt physically — masks worn by students and staff, extra spacing between student tables, distancing from students when possible, extra sanitization and cleaning, they said.

Private academic tutoring can seem outside many families’ economic reach, especially during a tough economic period when unemployment rates have spiked. Acadiana tutors said they’re working to make tutoring accessible while keeping their businesses stable.

Dugas, owner of Above the Limit Tutoring, said she offers discounts for siblings, payment plans for parents who need to space out payments and discounts, coordinating with each family based on need. Dugas said she was once a single mother of four sons and knows what it’s like not to be able to afford the help you need.

The other tutors also offer a combination of learning bundles, payment plans, sibling discounts and financial assistance, to varying degrees. It’s business, they said, but the main focus is helping students succeed academically and maintain confidence in their learning, especially at this crucial juncture when students have been out of school for a prolonged period and the possibility of learning gaps developing or worsening is high.

“I think there will be a lot of students that struggle this fall. They’re going to forget what they learned last February, that’s just human nature. If you don’t use it you lose it. I think the most important thing is these kids are going to need help and there are going to be many that are frustrated from online classes,” Leonard said.