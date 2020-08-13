Several parents and teachers spoke out at a Lafayette Parish School Board meeting Wednesday, voicing concerns about the cleaning product chosen for disinfecting Lafayette Parish public school classrooms.

The product, Halt, is self-described as a hospital-grade, one-step cleaner, bactericidal, virucidal, mildewcidal, fungicidal and disinfectant.

Speakers at the meeting also described it as a possible corrosive and irritant, which is classified as a pesticide.

Teacher Michelle Broussard said she was exposed to the cleaner while setting up her classroom and experienced an allergic reaction to it.

Broussard said she was worried about children, including her grandchildren, who will be in classrooms "with the presence of Halt being sprayed because we don't have the necessary 10 minutes that it's going to take for it to dry in between classes."

According to Halt's manufacturer, treated surfaces must remain wet for 10 minutes tin order for the product to work effectively.

Katie Courville, a parent and teacher, said in a written statement that teachers will only have five minutes between classes. She also said the instructions teachers were given for using Halt say it can be harmful and should be kept out of reach of children.

The cleaner was chosen because it is readily available and economical, LPSS Director of Planning and Facilities Kyle Bordelon said.

He said there are two types of Halt — a concentrated form and a user-prepared diluted form. He said the product schools will use will be mixed with water and is safe for use among children.

He said any cleaning product that kills bacteria is technically considered a pesticide and that any cleaning product can cause irritation and discomfort, especially if it gets in a person's eyes.

"Any cleaning chemicals, I’m sure are going to have warning labels that if you get the product in your eyes, it could cause irritation, if you inhale the vapors or the mist or the product itself, it could cause some discomfort or irritation," Bordelon said.

"For the number of schools, we felt it was the best product," he said.

Lafayette Parish public schools start Sept. 8 using a hybrid learning model. Students will be split into A and B groups and spend two to three days in face-to-face classes with the rest of the week spent learning at home virtually.

Teachers and staff reported to school last week to attend professional development training and receive additional details regarding the start of school.

Wednesday's school board meeting can be viewed on the LPSS YouTube channel.