Much may be changing in the way of abortion access in Louisiana.
But for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, policies at the Student Health Center on campus, which advises students on a range of health issues including sex and pregnancy, will not change.
Dr. Chris S. Hayes, M.D., director and staff physician, said the UL Lafayette health center is a member of the national American College Health Association and will continue to operate within its recommendations and guidelines.
“Our policies haven’t changed,” she said. “We see young women for wellness, which includes birth control, and we see young women and young men for disease counseling and testing.”
Hayes said it can be difficult for young people who leave home for the first time and enroll at college, thrusting them into a new environment that might include relationships. She said the health center will present itself and the availability of its services to new students at orientation. Freshman report for convocation on campus on Aug. 21.
She said that the health center is revising its handbook for students because of changes in the availability of abortion in Louisiana. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, coupled with approval of state legislation from the Kathleen Blanco administration, appears to have ended the right to an abortion in Louisiana. Several court appeals have been filed in Louisiana, but as of last week the three abortion clinics that were operating in the state had stopped providing abortions.
Hayes said that when students seek pregnancy counseling, her office offers testing and advises them on all options, including local adoption and assistance for mothers and babies, as well as facilities for pregnancy termination, if that is the patient’s decision.
She said the health center handbook is being revised because there are no operating abortion facilities in state; instead, students who consider abortion are advised to go to abortionfinder.org to find facilities out of state that provide legal abortions.
“It is their decision,” she said. “We’ve always given ladies the information they need. We have counseling and testing on campus. It’s an emotional decision they have to make. They need to know how to make the best decision for themselves.”
The health clinic provides wellness checks but students can also go there for prescriptions for birth control. She said that male students are also “reassessing their plans to use prevention.”
She said that using condoms during sex not only helps prevent pregnancy but also protects against sexually transmitted diseases.
“Certainly to use condoms with sexual contact is a wise thing for anyone unless you want to be a dad or are certain of committed relationships.”
She said the health clinic works with the Louisiana Department of Health to provide free condoms for students.
Since the pandemic, some orientations are virtual, she said, but students get the education of where to go for services.
“We are not a hospital or an emergency room,” she said. The clinic provides only wellness care.
On its website, the American College Health Association said the Dobbs ruling “represents a dangerous restriction on human rights and patient-provider decision making.
“This decision will further exacerbate health inequities and reduce educational access by making safe, legal reproductive care unavailable to many Americans. For those in states with trigger laws poised to end or severely restrict abortion access as soon as a decision was released, these concerns are even more immediate.”
ACHA spokesperson Rachel Mack said, "Because many of the new state laws restricting access to abortion services are unclear and vague, we recommend that campuses consult with their legal department regarding the laws in their state, how to comply, and what information and referrals they are legally allowed to provide.
"We are also encouraging schools to focus on communicating to students which services are and are not available and how to find credible and trustworthy sources of information about their reproductive health needs."