While many school districts across the country are taking extreme measures to combat the teacher shortage, the Lafayette Parish School System is hoping to successfully transform non-faculty employees into future teachers.
LPSS is hoping to create a paraprofessional to teacher pipeline by offering paras within the district the opportunity to earn a four-year degree online and be state-certified in elementary education for $900 per year via Reach University.
“Paraprofessionals are our next best teachers,” said Nicky Walker, the district's diversity and equity talent coordinator. “Paraprofessionals already have exposure to the classroom, and they have the visual of what being a teacher is because they have been in that setting on a daily basis.”
Read more: Louisiana has a teacher shortage. So why are 6,500 new educators waiting on paperwork?
According to its website, Reach is a nonprofit university that employs job-embedded learning to help communities grow their own talent. At the undergraduate level, Reach offers adults employed in schools and other workplaces the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree that embraces work experience as part of the learning process.
“This is an awesome opportunity for paraprofessionals and other staff members,” said Walker, who confirmed the program comes at no additional cost to the district. “Everything is online, and you get to work at your convenience with after-hour Zooms. It’s hard, but it is a wonderful opportunity because you are set up to succeed.”
The program is $75 monthly with no obligation to see the program through, according to Walker. Paraprofessionals without transferable credit can attend Reach University to earn a bachelor’s degree in Global Education and be certified to teach grades 1-5 upon graduation.
A paraprofessional with prior college credits or an associate degree can participate in Reach, as well. However, those paraprofessionals will graduate with a bachelor’s in liberal arts in 2 or 3 years (depending on credits) as opposed to Global Education and will not be certified in Grades 1-5 upon completion of the program. Instead, those paraprofessionals can enroll in an alternative certification program to pursue certification.
“We have a lot of young paraprofessionals in an array of age groups,” Walker said. “There are some paras who have been out of school for years that want to do it. You’ll never know if you don’t just dive in. I encouraged them to at least try it. Try it for a semester.”
Read more: Backlog of aspiring teachers and others awaiting state clearance grows to around 7,400
Initially, LPSS had 28 paraprofessionals sign up for Reach University for the Fall 2022 semester but are now down to 27 after one elected to opt out.
“It’s college, so it is hard,” Walker said. “You’re grinding for four years. It’s rough. How many will stick it out for four years? I don’t know. But I hope they all do.”
Among the paras hoping to take advantage of the opportunity is Monique Roman, a 51-year-old single mother of two kids — 13-year-old daughter Mia and 12-year-old son Grigore — who has been a paraprofessional with LPSS for 11 years.
“When I was told about Reach, I was like ‘Yes, this is it. This is my chance,’ ” Roman said. “Opportunity knocked and I couldn’t pass it up. I was so excited when I found out that I got in because it was a way for me to better myself.”
Roman, a 1990 graduate of Lafayette High who hadn’t previously attended college, is currently at J. Wallace James working with special-needs students. Considering the salary for paraprofessionals, Roman knew she and her family would have to make sacrifices if she would pursue earning a degree and fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming a teacher.
“We cut out some streaming services and made other cuts so that we could afford the $75,” Roman said. “I got rid of a storage building, and we don’t eat out much.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Roman continued. “Since I was a little girl around 10 years old, I used to play school with my four siblings who were all younger than me. I love being with the kids and helping them learn. It is just an awesome feeling to see their faces when they learn something new.”
Roman, who married in her mid-30’s before having children at the age of 38 and 39, returned to the workforce after her husband died. Roman pursued a paraprofessional opportunity with LPSS because she wanted to “be off when her children were off.”
Now, with school obligations added to her work schedule, Roman admits to having some tough days.
“I know this is a chance for me to better myself,” said Roman, who wears a 'Teacher In Progress, Please Wait' shirt every Wednesday. “But it is very overwhelming. Working a full-time schedule then having 5 courses to take after I get off. It’s a lot of work and I feel like I’m losing time with my kids.”
But it has proven to be quality time spent between Roman and her kids as both Mia and Grigore have lent a helping hand when needed.
“My daughter is good at writing and she understands the formats they want us to write in,” Roman said, “and my son has helped me with the technical side of things. My family has really been supportive of me.”
While LPSS intends to eventually open enrollment opportunities to bus drivers, custodians, substitute teachers and even central office employees in the future, they are currently limiting it to only paraprofessionals because of their daily interaction with students.
Reach requires participants to be in a classroom/academic setting with for a minimum of 15 hours weekly for the first three years. In the fourth year, which is considered their final/residency year, the hours increase to 20 hours weekly along with an identified mentor teacher where the participant is actively engaging/teaching/practicing in a classroom/academic setting. With paraprofessionals, it is easy to meet that criteria with the day-to-day job duties.
“I haven’t cast my net that wide yet,” Walker said. “Teaching is hard. I don’t sugarcoat anything. I didn’t want to mislead anybody. It is hard. If there’s a para with the desire to become a teacher, this is their golden opportunity. Four years is a long time, but that’s what it takes to earn a bachelor’s degree.”
Walker admits it will also be a great recruiting tool for LPSS.
“Where else can you go to school to get a bachelor’s degree for $75 per month?” Walker asked rhetorically. “It’s hard finding paras, but this is going to be a good recruiting tool. Go to school, get a bachelor’s degree, and come work with us.”