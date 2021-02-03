The U.S. Supreme Court has ended longstanding federal legal action against Louisiana College in Pineville by former president Joe Aguillard, according to an statement issued Wednesday by the institution.
Aguillard, who led the Baptist campus for nine often turbulent years until his ouster as president in 2014, had sued the college, contending mistreatment and discrimination under the federal Civil Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act. None of his claims went to trial, the college said, and the high court declined to hear the case Jan. 11.
“These claims and suits were worthless when filed and have been shown to be nothing more than a vengeful attempt to hurt LC,” said college counsel Steve Oxenhandler of the Gold Weems law firm.
Louisiana College initially hired Aguillard, 64, a native of Basile and former superintendent of Beauregard Parish public schools, as chair of its education department in 2000. He was selected as teacher of the year in 2004 and was appointed to a statewide commission on education by Gov. Kathleen Blanco. He was elected president in 2005 and was inaugurated the following year.
But his tenure as president was marked by numerous controversies, including unsuccessful efforts to open a law school and a medical school, accreditation struggles, a student strike, budget concerns, theological disputes and conflicts with the college’s board, administrators, faculty members, donors and students.
Aguillard stepped down as president in April 2014 and later was named president emeritus, news reports said. He was fired in 2016 after an evaluation and filed suit in 9th Judicial District Court in Alexandria. News reports suggested that suit would be settled by year’s end, but Louisiana College later filed a civil suit against Aguillard, charging defamation, in 2017.
In its issued statement, Louisiana College said Wednesday that the U.S. Supreme Court had declined to hear Aguillard’s case, ending the federal action. Cases remain in state court, the college said.
Board chairperson Eddie Wren said, “Despite these challenges, we celebrate all the blessings LC has experienced during this ordeal. The College continues to experience enrollment growth, expansion of donor support, and the refurbishment of facilities campuswide.”
The college deferred questions to their lawyers, who were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.