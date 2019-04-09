One of the nine candidates for interim Lafayette Parish Schools superintendent has withdrawn his application, according to KPEL.
Jerome Puyau, Vermilion Parish superintendent, told the radio station he has reconsidered the move.
"After careful consideration, talks with my family, self reflection and prayers, I have decided to dedicate the rest of my career to the district I love and cherish," Puyau said. "I will be announcing my removal of my application for the interim superintendent position for Lafayette Parish."
Puyau has been the superintendent in Vermilion Parish for seven years. While he is generally credited with improving the quality of the schools, he has come under fire in the past year.
In August, the Vermilion Parish School Board placed Puyau on administrative leave while the school system investigates allegations concerning his "character and competence."
Puyau has denied the allegations and cited personal vendettas against him.
The Lafayette superintendent job a temporary position. The applicant chosen would be under contract as interim superintendent from May 18, 2019, through June 30, 2020. A new Lafayette Parish School Board will be elected this fall and will choose a permanent superintendent next year.
Don Aguillard, is the current superintendent, and he plans to retire when his contract ends May 17.
The school board plans to consider the remaining eight candidates at Wednesday's meeting and narrow them to three finalists.
The candidates are:
- Brian Thomas Binggeli of Lucas, Texas
- Isaac Carrier of Spring Texas
- Larry E. Dichiara of Auburn, Alabama
- Dee Oscar Fowler of Madison, Alabama
- C. Michael Robinson Jr. of Thibodaux
- Camacia Smith-Ross of Baton Rouge
- Bart Thibodeaux of Church Point
- Irma Trosclair of Eunice